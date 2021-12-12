Man shot to death in West Pullman

A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Ralph Williams, 38, was sitting in a vehicle about 12:10 p.m. in the 300 block of West 119th Street when two males approached and one shot into the vehicle, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He struck in the back and transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The two males fled the scene, according to police. There is no one in custody.