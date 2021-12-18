Horoscope for Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 10 p.m. PST. The full moon peaks in Gemini at 10:36 p.m. Chicago time.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone day. Of course, an accident doesn’t have to happen; however, this full moon energy might distract you or someone else. Be mindful and aware to avoid regrets later.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today, financial issues about your wealth vs. the wealth and assets of someone else might come to a head. Possibly, a dispute will be resolved. On the other hand, a dispute could be intensified. Tread carefully. The wind can blow either direction.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today the only full moon in your sign all year is taking place. This is bound to make you more emotional, which could put you at odds with someone who is close to you — a partner or spouse or dear friend. Try not to take things personally. Stay chill.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The moon is your ruler, which is why you feel the full moon. Today’s full moon might create health concerns for you or some challenges dealing with a pet or even problems with a coworker. Be patient and take things slowly and carefully.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might find yourself at odds with a friend today or perhaps a group. (Today’s full moon can create a dynamic where there is in opposition or a disagreement between people.) Fortunately, this tension will dissipate after the full moon peaks tonight.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you might feel pulled between the demands of home and family vs. the demands of your career or public reputation. This is because of the full moon. With this particular full moon, you can’t ignore home and family. (So much going on!)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a mildly accident-prone day because of the full moon, which means you have to pay attention to everything you say and do. Be mindful and aware. Also, be careful about blurting out something that you might regret (definitely not your style). You are a tactful person.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be aware of issues related to banking, shared property and inheritances because today’s full moon could create problems for you, or it might highlight areas that need your attention. (Don’t be caught asleep at the switch.) Be aware of these issues.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the only full moon that is opposite your sign all year is taking place. This will naturally set up some kind of tension between you and others. In fact, this tension might have been building up for the last few days. Fortunately, it will diminish or disappear by tomorrow or Monday.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be patient with work colleagues today as well as anyone who is involved with your health or your pet because these are areas that will be stressed by today’s full moon. For example, you might have an argument with someone, especially about a pet. Fortunately, things will mellow out in the next 48 hours.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an accident-prone day for your kids, so be extra vigilant. Everyone can be distracted because energy is heightened during a full moon because every full moon means the sun and the moon are directly opposite each other. (Polarized energy!)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be diplomatic and cooperative with family members today. Meanwhile, you might feel a tug-of-war between the demands of home and family vs. the demands of your career or your public reputation. In this case, you cannot ignore your career. It is what it is.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Josh Dallas (1978) shares your birthday. You are charming, kind, perceptive and compassionate. Invariably, people like you and because they feel they can trust you, they respect you. You are never petty. This is a strong year for you. Many of you will get a promotion or a wonderful opportunity where you will shine in the eyes of your peers. You might even get an award. Bravo!