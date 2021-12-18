 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2 hurt in Belmont Cragin fire

One person was taken to Community First Medical Center in “very critical” condition, fire officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire
At least two people were hurt in a fire Dec. 18, 2021, in Belmont Cragin.
Chicago Fire Department

Two people were hurt in a fire Saturday night in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago fire officials.

The blaze broke out just before 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Grand Avenue, fire officials said.

One person was taken to Community First Medical Center in “very critical” condition, officials said. The other was listed in serious condition at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

