Horoscope for Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Parents must be patient with their kids to avoid hissy fits and meltdowns. Likewise, romantic partners must be patient with each other. Something unexpected might definitely upset things. Possibly, someone is being a bit rigid.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a tough day trying to keep everyone happy. In fact, you might feel at odds with people at home as well as at odds with authority figures, bosses or the police. (Yikes!) Is there no justice? Get through this day as best you can. Keep your head down and your powder dry.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Because people might be at odds with each other, this can trigger an accident-prone influence. Therefore, be careful and pay attention to everything you say and do. Slow down and take it easy. Be cautious. Avoid knee-jerk reactions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might have a quarrel with someone about money or possessions. In fact, you might be surprised about something. Perhaps something that you own is lost or stolen? Someone might challenge you about financial matters? Could be tricky.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a challenging day for you because the moon is in your sign at odds with both Uranus and Saturn. Someone might tell you that you can’t do something. You might be at odds with someone. Very likely, someone in a position of authority will surprise you with a fast move. (Yikes!)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Something might upset you today. No matter what happens, you might choose to keep your feelings to yourself. You might end up doing a slow boil about something but feel that you can’t speak up. (Grrr.) Alternatively, you might be upset by something secret that is going on behind the scenes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be patient with friends as well as romantic partners today, especially if something unexpected catches you off guard. Remember: Patience is the antidote to anger. Patience won’t remove the cause of your anger, but if you practice patience, it will make life easier for everyone — including you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Do what you can to keep the peace at home with parents, and perhaps even a boss, because the difficulties and irritants that you feel today are just temporary. There’s an old saying, “Even a hurricane only lasts for a day.” (You are the most strong-willed sign in the zodiac.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Avoid squabbles with others, especially neighbors, siblings and relatives because it will serve no purpose. You might be at odds with someone because of a different belief system. Perhaps you support different policies or ideas? Some people prefer rice; some prefer bread, some prefer potatoes. That’s life.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Financial matters could create a problem between you and someone else today, especially about inheritances, shared property, insurance issues or debt. Something unexpected will be a zinger that you didn’t see coming. (It might relate to your kids.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Tread carefully today because people are at odds with each other. Specifically, today the moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to cooperate with others. Something unexpected on the home front will require your attention. Go slowly and carefully to address these matters. Don’t shoot from the hip.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Something to do with your health, your job or a pet will create an unexpected situation for you today. Quite likely, it is problematic because it’s sudden or unexpected. Make sure you get all your facts. Avoid jumping to hasty conclusions. Who wants egg on their face? Not you.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Hector Elizondo (1936) shares your birthday. You are an optimist with a droll sense of humor. You are extremely caring and generous to others. You are a hard-working perfectionist. You are also a natural counselor to others. This year has been a busy year with fun-filled opportunities to socialize with others. Next year you will work hard to build something that you value. (Either externally or internally.)