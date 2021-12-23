A pair of late big fish on local rivers: A big walleye from the Kankakee and a muskie from the Fox

Fall on area rivers is a plus for those who know.

On his last outing of the year this month, Bob Johnson caught a 27-inch, 7-pound walleye from the Kankakee.

“This action could last through December weather permitting,” he emailed. “I, unfortunately, am done for this year; however, I have high hopes for next year on the river.”

On Dec. 7, Patrick Zolfo caught a 43-inch muskie from the Fox when the air was 26 degrees.

“This is my second musky caught in two weeks on the Fox,” he emailed. “This fish was caught and released properly back into the water.”

