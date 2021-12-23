 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A pair of late big fish on local rivers: A big walleye from the Kankakee and a muskie from the Fox

Bob Johnson caught and released a big walleye from the Kankakee River and Patrick Zolfo did the same with a good muskie from Fox River; they share Fish of the Week honors.

By Dale Bowman
Bob Johnson holds his big walleye caught and released on the Kankakee River on his last outing of the year. Provided photo
Fall on area rivers is a plus for those who know.

On his last outing of the year this month, Bob Johnson caught a 27-inch, 7-pound walleye from the Kankakee.

“This action could last through December weather permitting,” he emailed. “I, unfortunately, am done for this year; however, I have high hopes for next year on the river.”

Patrick Zolfo holds the muskie he caught and released on the Fox River. Provided photo
On Dec. 7, Patrick Zolfo caught a 43-inch muskie from the Fox when the air was 26 degrees.

“This is my second musky caught in two weeks on the Fox,” he emailed. “This fish was caught and released properly back into the water.”

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

