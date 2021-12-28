 clock menu more-arrow no yes
ESPN 1000 names Danny Zederman director of content

The longtime ESPN 1000 executive producer will become the station’s director of content Jan. 3, owner Good Karma Brands and ESPN 1000 announced Tuesday.

By Jeff Agrest

Longtime ESPN 1000 executive producer Danny Zederman will become the station’s director of content Jan. 3, owner Good Karma Brands and ESPN 1000 announced Tuesday.

Zederman, who has been with the station for 15 years, will leave his role as executive producer of the “Kap & J.Hood” morning show.

“I’m grateful to Good Karma Brands for the opportunity and am excited to work alongside ESPN 1000’s market manager, Keith Williams, to lead and collaborate with our talented teammates and partners,” Zederman said in a release. “My goal is to continue entertaining our fans, grow the ESPN Chicago brand on all platforms and add value to the community.”

Zederman has been the executive producer for many ESPN 1000 shows, including “Silvy & Carmen,” “Mac, Jurko & Harry” and “Carmen & Jurko.”

He began his career in 2002 as the operations manager at area stations WSBC, WCSN, WNDZ and WCFJ. Zederman also was an executive producer at The Score before joining ESPN 1000 in 2006.

“Danny’s strategy and vision for our team in the future will allow us to grow to serve our partners, fans and teammates,” said Williams, who began with the station Nov. 1.

Good Karma Brands is set to acquire ESPN 1000 after having a local marketing agreement with the station since September 2019. GKB also will acquire ESPN affiliates in New York and Los Angeles and owns others in Cleveland; Madison, Wisconsin; Milwaukee and West Palm Beach, Florida.

According to radioinsight.com, GKB filed its new deals with the FCC showing that it will pay $15 million for 1050 WEPN New York, 710 KSPN Los Angeles and ESPN 1000. Good Karma also will take over the LMA of 98.7 ESPN WEPN-FM New York from Emmis Communications that runs through Aug. 31, 2024.

