Former Sen. Harry Reid, champion of Affordable Care Act, dies at 82

Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress, dies at 82.
Next Up In Obituaries
- Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster John Madden dies at 85
- In Memoriam: Charlie Watts, Norm Macdonald, Mary Wilson, Stephen Sondheim among the celebrities we lost in 2021
- Jean-Marc Vallée, director of ‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ dies at 58
- Wanda Young, member of The Marvelettes, dies at 78
- T. Mark Taylor, ‘He-Man,’ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles artist and toy designer, dies at 80
- Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace winner and anti-apartheid activist, dies at 90
Sign up for the newsletter Breaking News
Know about breaking news as it happens. We follow the stories and update you as they develop.