 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Police oversight officials investigating after off-duty CPD officer shot in the leg in Roscoe Village

The officer was shot early Saturday in the 2300 block of West School Street.

By Jermaine Nolen
COPA are investigating a shooting Dec. 4, involving an off-duty Chicago police officer in Roscoe Village.
COPA are investigating a shooting Dec. 4, involving an off-duty Chicago police officer in Roscoe Village.
Sun-Times file

An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in the leg early Saturday in Roscoe Village on the North Side.

It happened about 4:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of West School Street, according to a brief statement from police.

The officer was treated at Illinois Masonic Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Police did not release any other details about the shooting, but said the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.

That watchdog agency steps in to probe officers’ use of force and potential police misconduct.

A COPA spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien

$1M combined bond set for parents of Michigan school shooting suspect

James and Jennifer Crumbley entered not guilty pleas to each of the four involuntary manslaughter counts against them during a hearing held on Zoom.

By Associated Press

Stefanie Dolson is elevating her game on and off the court this offseason

In coach James Wade’s system, Dolson primarily is used as a pick-and-pop player. With her trainer, she’s tapping back into her abilities on the block.

By Annie Costabile

Drew Valentine’s arrow is aimed at an even higher target for Loyola basketball

The next Porter Moser? No. Valentine wants to be even better.

By Steve Greenberg

Tony Stubblefield is on the clock. Will he make DePaul basketball matter again?

The Blue Demons are 6-0 heading into Saturday’s showdown against Loyola at Wintrust Arena. Here’s how their new coach got here — and why this might work.

By Steve Greenberg

You’re foretelling me: Brian Kelly predicted Marcus Freeman’s promotion

Kelly’s take from earlier this year comes to pass: "He’s going to be the next head coach." But did he mean for Notre Dame?

By Mike Berardino