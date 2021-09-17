Go and Show: Some outdoors-related events scheduled for the weekend around Chicago

Things are opening up more and more for outdoors-related events around Chicago, generally with the basics of social distancing and held outdoors or masked indoors.

It’s been months since I’ve done what I will now call “Go and Show.”

Chicago Family Outdoor Day: There will be fishing, archery, shotgun shooting, etc., hosted by South Cook County chapter of Pheasants Forever with multiple partners, Saturday, Sept. 18, at William W. Powers State Recreation Area on Chicago’s Southeast Side.

You must register for morning, 9 a.m.-noon (ncliam.eventbrite.com), or afternoon, 1-4 p.m.(nclipm.eventbrite.com).

Click here for details.

I plan on poking my head in for this one, it is a fascinating idea, which began in a 2019 version. Click here for my column from the started 2019 event.

Adopt-a-Beach: This will be the 30th anniversary for Adopt-a-Beach on Saturday, Sept. 18. To find one locally, go to clean-up at adopt.greatlakes.org/s/find-a-cleanup. I plan on stopping by at least one of the south lakefront.