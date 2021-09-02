 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Opening day in Illinois: Dove harvest at area public sites and select Downstate ones, some surprises

Here are harvest numbers on opening day of Illinois’ dove season at area public sites and some Downstate ones, there’s some surprises.

By Dale Bowman Updated
Field 4 on opening day of Illinois’ dove season at Matthiessen State Park. Credit: Dale Bowman
Field 4 on opening day of Illinois’ dove season at Matthiessen State Park.
Dale Bowman

Here are the dove harvest numbers from opening day on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at area public sites and some Downstate Illinois ones, too.

The most unusual mumbers came from Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area, where you have to go back to 2002 for numbers like that. Iroquois County State Wildlife Area lived up to the promise of its fields and deservedly takes the top spot. They had 10 limits out of their 33 hunters.

I would add the caveat that I think some of the numbers might be skewed slightly at some sites because of self reporting in the field, instead of hunters returning to the office or draw spot to report their take.

Site: doves harvested, hunters, dph

Iroquois County SWA: 319, 33, 9.7

Shabbona SRA: 389, 47, 8.3

Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area: 460, 61, 7.5

Matthiessen State Park: 563, 82, 6.9

Green River SWA: 593, 98, 6.1

Jim Edgar/Panther Creek SFWA: 621, 122, 5.1

Silver Springs SFWA: 260, 70, 3.7

Kankakee River SP: 1, 14, 0.1

Chain O’Lakes SP: 0, 11, 0

Next Up In Outdoors

The Latest

Former NFL player Keith McCants dies at age 53

McCants, a linebacker, was the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 1990 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Mobile, Alabama, native earned All-America honors as a college player at the University of Alabama.

By Curt Anderson | Associated Press

WR Breshad Perriman another first-round reclamation for Bears, GM Ryan Pace

Following Germain Ifedi, Artie Burns, Barkevious Mingo and Ted Ginn last year, Perriman is expected to join the Bears by Monday.

By Jason Lieser

Jay Blunk, Pete Hassen’s departures headline another Blackhawks front office shakeup

Two employees tied to the Bradley Aldrich scandal — James Gary and Marie Sutera — are also no longer listed in the Hawks’ front office directory.

By Ben Pope

Teen skateboarder dies days after Plainfield crash

Tyler Eberly, 15, was pronounced dead Sunday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Chicago police lieutenant accused of shoving a flashlight between buttocks of teen carjacking suspect

Defense attorney Jim McKay argued the incident was akin to a "spanking."

By Mitch Dudek

Things to do in Chicago for music fans

For fans of any genre, live music isn’t hard to come by in Chicago. Check out our highlights for concerts, festivals and live performances in and around the city.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times