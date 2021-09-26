Horoscope for Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you are energetic, bold and proactive talking to others. Quite likely, you will initiate conversations and jump right in. (As is your wont.) This is a great day if you have to convince someone of something. (This includes sales, marketing, teaching and acting.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will make an effort to earn money if it is at all possible. And likewise, you will make a similar effort to spend it! Something to do with your cash flow and your possessions is in a state of flux today. Money in — money out! Now you see it — now you don’t.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today the moon is in your sign lined up with fiery Mars, which makes you emotionally energetic and eager to begin something. You want to start projects or, at the least, start to engage someone in conversation. Physical exercise will appeal to you because it will blow off some pent-up steam.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’re excited about something going on behind the scenes. Perhaps you will choose to work alone in private because you have your own secret plans about something. (In fact, some of you are involved in a hot and heavy love affair.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be the leader of a group of people because you will be quick to understand what is needed and you have the right energy to unify the efforts of others. (Of course, as a Leo, you are a natural leader anyway.) You rock!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have lots of energy to work and earn money, which many of you will do. Likewise, many of you will also spend money today. You might convince a boss or a parent about how to boost earnings or save money by spending money.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might be excited about something in the media, or something to do with publishing, legal matters or medicine. Because you’re eager to learn and expand your horizons, this is an excellent day to study something new or finish an important paper. You’ve got what it takes!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is an excellent day to tidy up loose details about shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt. If you are in conversation with others, they will listen to you. In fact, very soon, you will take the upper hand and run the meeting. (This might be a good thing.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will easily inspire others to do your bidding because your energy level is high and you are enthusiastic about things. In particular, you will notice this in your dealings with partners and close friends. They’ll be ready to jump on your bandwagon or join your team.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a productive day for you — no question. Whatever you do today, you will do it with courage and confidence, which will impress coworkers and anyone else with whom you are involved. You might use your high energy to benefit someone. Good! What goes around, comes around.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a great day for physical activity because your energy is high and you will be turned on by some fun athletics, even physical labor or exercise. You might lead or teach others (especially kids) in a fun activity.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You will get a lot done at home because you have the energy to do so. You’re motivated, and, because you are enthusiastic, very likely others will help you, which means you will accomplish much.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Zoe Perry (1983) shares your birthday. You are entertaining, witty and charismatic. You are also determined, forthright and have a lot of self-discipline. You enjoy being helpful. Your theme this year is simplicity. Work to build stronger, inner structures in your life and possibly, physical structures as well. This is also an ideal year to take care of your health, especially through diet and exercise.