Joining the club for 30-pound Chinook: Doing it the challenging way from a kayak

Gerard Urbanozo “finally got into the 30-pound club,” putting a 30-pound Chinook into his Hobie PA 14 kayak on Sunday at the harbor in Racine, Wis. He caught it on spinning tackle on a custom-painted ThunderStick.

Chinook fishing this fall has lived up to its proof a chance at a truly big fish, particularly in Wisconsin.

That might be my next fishing goal, though adding the difficulty of doing it from a kayak might be a bit much.

The feat is worth a another photo.

