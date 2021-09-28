 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Joining the club for 30-pound Chinook: Doing it the challenging way from a kayak

Gerard Urbanozo joined the 30-pound club with bonus points for doing it from a kayak to earn Fish of the Week.

By Dale Bowman
Gerard Urbanozo joined the 30-pound club with this Chinook. Provided photo
Gerard Urbanozo joined the 30-pound club with this Chinook.
Provided

Gerard Urbanozo “finally got into the 30-pound club,” putting a 30-pound Chinook into his Hobie PA 14 kayak on Sunday at the harbor in Racine, Wis. He caught it on spinning tackle on a custom-painted ThunderStick.

Chinook fishing this fall has lived up to its proof a chance at a truly big fish, particularly in Wisconsin.

That might be my next fishing goal, though adding the difficulty of doing it from a kayak might be a bit much.

The feat is worth a another photo.

Gerard Urbanozo joined the 30-pound club with this Chinook. Provided photo
Gerard Urbanozo joined the 30-pound club with this Chinook.
Provided

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at https://chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Outdoors

The Latest

Obamas break ground on presidential center, calling it way ‘to give back to Chicago and to the South Side’

The Obamas were joined by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot at a plot in Jackson Park that will soon host the center. Ceremonial groundbreaking celebrations for the complex, which will not include the official Obama Presidential Library, began Monday and continued Tuesday with limited in-person attendance due to the pandemic.

By Rachel Hinton

Salsas and hummus — two good options for healthy snacking, light meal accents

Pairing well with raw veggies or whole grain crackers, they create a snack or meal that can both satisfy as well as give your diet a veggie or bean boost.

By Environmental Nutrition

Man who brought massive gambling ring to Illinois State University avoids prison

A prosecutor said Matthew Namoff managed 60 gamblers at ISU. Namoff’s defense attorney said he "fundamentally" disagreed with the feds’ characterization.

By Jon Seidel

The Texas social media law is blatantly unconstitutional

Government restrictions on private editorial discretion violate the First Amendment.

By Jacob Sullum

Prisoner advocacy group seeks to cut sentences for mentally ill inmates stuck in solitary confinement in Illinois prisons

The nonprofit Illinois Prison Project wants Gov. J.B. Pritzker to commute the sentences of 43 inmates.

By Stefano Esposito

Why the Bears must keep starting Justin Fields

Matt Nagy simply can’t let Justin Fields spend the next month — Two? Three? The rest of the season? — wallowing in one of the worst offensive performances in the history of the oldest franchise in the sport.

By Patrick Finley