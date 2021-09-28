 clock menu more-arrow no yes
13-year-old last seen in Lawndale

The teen was last seen Saturday in the 1200 block of South Komensky Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Lariyanna “Yanna” Reynolds
Chicago Police Department

A 13-year-old girl was last seen Saturday in Lawndale, Chicago police said.

Lariyanna “Yanna” Reynolds was last seen in the 1200 block of South Komensky Avenue, police said.

She was last seen wearing a blue, multi-colored sweater, a white T-shirt, white shorts and black croc shoes, police said. She may also be wearing a pink backpack, police said.

She is known to frequently visit the areas of the 1200 block of South Komensky Avenue and the 100 block of North Parkside, police said. She may of traveled to Warrenville, Ill., officials added.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 312-746-8255 or 911.

