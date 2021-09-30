Go & Show: An eclectic mix—early trout, bowhunting, snagging, lecture, bridge lifts—around Illinois

Here is the latest “Go & Show.”

TROUT: Early catch-and-release season for trout opens Saturday, Oct. 2, at select spots. Closest is Rock Creek at Kankakee River State Park. The regular fall trout season opens Oct. 16.

I am considering doing it early next week and may venture farther afield to see a new place such as White Pine Forest SP or to Apple River Canyon SP, which I have seen before.

ARCHERY SEASONS OPEN: On Friday, Oct. 1, archery season opens for deer and turkey in Illinois. The good news is that corn harvest is going rapidly this week and as of Sunday was already 21 percent complete across the state, three percent above the five-year average. I expect that corn harvesting to even farther ahead of the average by this Sunday.

SNAGGING: Snagging for Chinook and coho opens at select spots on the lakefront. It is the thing I receive the most complaints about, usually because of snagging in areas where it is not allowed.

Here are the details from the IDNR, including the only spots where it is legal:

4) Snagging for chinook and coho salmon only is permitted from the following Lake Michigan shoreline areas from October 1 through December 31; however, no snagging is allowed at any time within 200 feet of a moored watercraft or as posted: A) Lincoln Park Lagoon from the Fullerton Avenue Bridge to the southern end of the Lagoon. B) Waukegan Harbor (in North Harbor basin only). C) Winnetka Power Plant discharge area. D) Jackson Harbor (Inner and Outer Harbors). d) Disposition of Snagged Salmon and Paddlefish. All snagged salmon and paddlefish must be removed from the area from which they are taken and disposed of properly, in accordance with Article 5, Section 5-5 of the Fish and Aquatic Life Code.

LUNCHTIME LECTURES: The last one is Monday, October 4 . Speaker is Rachel Havrelock, professor of English at the University of Illinois at Chicago who directs the Freshwater Lab, an environmental humanities initiative focused on the North American Great Lakes and environmental justice . The Lunchtime Lectures are free and at Bridgehouse Museum on Chicago Riverwalk from noon-12:45 p.m. Click here for details.

FALL BRIDGE LIFT VIEWING: Also at the Bridgehouse Museum are Bridge Lift Viewings on these remaining Saturdays: Oct. 2, Oct. 9, Oct. 23, Oct. 30. Tickets are $12 and reservations are required. Email bridgehousemuseum@gmail.com or call 312-977-0227 to make your reservation.

Not sure why, but the idea of this fascinates me, but Saturday mornings are tough for me.

The museum had this note: