Horoscope for Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a productive day, especially in regards to conversations with partners and close friends. These exchanges will be practical but useful. You might also get help or advice from someone older or more experienced. A good thing!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You can get a lot done because you are detail-oriented and your mind is focused. Roll up your sleeves and dig in to any kind of job that appeals to you because you make great progress and avoid mistakes. “Measure twice, cut once.”

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your ruler Mercury is dancing nicely with Saturn, which will help you make practical plans for vacations and social events — including sports. This is the right frame of mind to coach or teach with children. Whatever you do, you will do with patience and care.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an excellent day for family discussions, especially discussions about home improvements. You might also discuss the care of an older family member or parent. You will be in a more objective frame of mind, which is why others will listen to you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is an excellent day to do mental work because your mind is focused. You will persevere and finish whatever task you begin. Furthermore, you won’t overlook details. You’ll be like a dog with a bone! Good day to explore problem-solving.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a good day to discuss financial matters with others. You might be rather conservative and concerned about protecting limited resources. If shopping, you will be more inclined to buy long-lasting, practical items. “A penny saved, is a penny earned.”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today Mercury is in your sign dancing nicely with Saturn, which is a stable, helpful influence for you. This will make you reasonable in all your relations with others because you recognize that everyone puts their pants on one leg at a time, just like you. You might focus on duties and obligations.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is an excellent day to do research of any kind or focus on finding solutions to old problems. You won’t mind digging through details, especially details related to the past to look for helpful facts or items. Whatever you do might help an older family member today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is the perfect day for a serious discussion with a friend or a member of a group. People will listen to you. Everyone wants a practical solution to things. Furthermore, they will be protective and conservative about resources. (You can get a lot done.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will impress bosses, parents, teachers and the police today because your style of speech will be solid, reliable and conservative. You will be realistic, which makes others respect you. This is a good day to look at all angles of a problem to see what is doable and viable.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an excellent day to make detailed plans for future travels. Likewise, it’s also an excellent day to study because your mind is focused and your attention is steady and clear. The study of history and foreign places will intrigue you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You can make great headway if you are dealing with details regarding shared property, insurance matters, inheritances and anything that you own jointly with others — including debt. This is a good day to establish a budget. It’s also a good day to see how you can reduce debt and save money in the future. Ka-ching!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter Beyonce Knowles (1981) shares your birthday. You are creative and talented. You have excellent business savvy; plus, you are spiritual. You notice details. This is your final year of a nine-year cycle, which means you are wrapping up and completing important things. Now is the time to let go of people and situations that have been holding you back. Next year you will begin something fresh and new!