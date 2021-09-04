Chicago outdoors: Swallowtail caterpillars in parsley, Woodsy Owl, WI wild rice, Chicago River loach ID

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Ron Wozny emailed last Friday about swallowtail caterpillars living in his parsley for three days already.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

Friday, Sept. 10-next Saturday, Sept11: Morris, philliparnold3@gmail.com or (815) 343-7330

Sept. 11-12: Diamond, bowchic39@icloud.com

Sept. 18-19: Kankakee, (815) 935-2700

Sept. 25-26: Joliet, (815) 727-4811

Sept. 30 and Oct. 2: Chicago Heights, ducks56@comcast.net

Oct. 2-3: Elburn, phil-joanne@juno.com . . . Momence, (815) 472-4900

FUNDRAISER

Sept. 12: Save the Dunes celebration of monarch butterflies in the region, music and food at Michigan City’s Brewery Lodge & Supper Club; a portion of the proceeds benefits Save the Dunes’ work to protect and advocate for the Indiana dunes. Tickets start at $40, click here for info and tickets.

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Sept. 12: Boat America, Chicago, Bob Allen, chicagosafeboating@gmail.com

FISH GATHERINGS

Wednesday, Sept. 8: Steve Jonesi,”Tactics & Techniques for early season opportunities,” Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m., frvmuskie.com

Wednesday, Sept. 8: Ben Garvens, “Artificial Bait Strategies for Geneva’s Deep Structure,” Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Poplar Creek Bowl, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m., lakegenevafishingclub.com

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Next Saturday, Sept. 11: Hunting for teal, rail (Sora and Virginia only) and snipe (Wilson’s) opens

DALE’S MAILBAG

“I noticed that the loach wasn’t identified by the folks profiled in the article [Aug. 25 Sun-Times]. I wanted to let you know that that loach is an Oriental weatherfish (Misgurnus anguillicaudatus). I did master’s research at Loyola on this species. They’re not commonly caught and most people don’t know they’re in the river or even exist. So it’s pretty cool that the angler was able to catch it.” John Belcik

A: I appreciate that, having the best readers.

BIG NUMBER

50: Age that Woodsy Owl’s famous line, “Give a Hoot, Don’t Pollute,” turns on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

LAST WORD

“Pockets of good production exist, although 2021 wild rice production is generally poor across much of northern Wisconsin. Harvesters can find opportunities by scouting online and on-the-ground.”

Jason Fleener, Wisconsin DNR Wetland Habitat Specialist, noting modern scouting techniques for a timeless pursuit