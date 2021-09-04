 clock menu more-arrow no yes
4-year-old boy among 15 wounded in shootings Friday in Chicago

The 4-year-old was shot and critically wounded about 8:55 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue, police said.

Chicago police investigate Friday evening in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue in Woodlawn, where a 4-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded.
A 4-year-old boy was among 15 people shot and wounded Friday in Chicago.

The child was shot twice in his head and critically wounded about 9 p.m. in Woodlawn on the South Side, Chicago police said.

He was inside a home in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue when bullets came through the front window, police said.

Paramedics took the boy to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. A 34-year-old woman was also taken to a hospital for lacerations related to the shooting, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

At the scene of the shooting, shell casings littered the front yard of a three-story apartment building that had a shattered front window.

About 2:55 a.m., three people were shot in the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue in Old Town on the Near North Side, police said.

A 41-year-old man suffered wounds to the hip, lower backside and leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A third victim, whose age was not known, was grazed in the leg and refused medical attention, police said.

A few hours earlier, two people were shot while driving in Gresham on the South Side.

A man and woman, 40 and 39, respectively, were driving about 12:55 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Paulina Street when someone in a passing car opened fire, police said.

The man was shot twice in the leg and the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, police said. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.

Nine others were wounded in citywide shootings Friday.

On Thursday, three people were killed and 12 others wounded in shootings in Chicago.

