Mayor Lightfoot says she has COVID-19: ‘I am experiencing cold-like symptoms but otherwise feel fine’

As Chicago weathers an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Lori Lightfoot tested positive for the virus Tuesday, according to her office.

Lightfoot, 59. whose tumultuous first term has been defined by her pandemic response, said in a statement she tested earlier Tuesday.

“I am experiencing cold-like symptoms but otherwise feel fine which I credit to being vaccinated and boosted,” she siad in a written statement.

“I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation,” she said. “This is an urgent reminder for folks to get vaccinated and boosted as it’s the only way to beat this pandemic.”

Lightfoot last appeared publicly for a news conference Monday night announcing a deal to return Chicago Public Schools students to classrooms.

She is among almost a quarter-million Illinois residents who have tested positive for the virus over the past week, including a growing number of elected officials. Congressmen Bobby Rush and Sean Casten have each tested positive, as has Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker worked remotely for most of last week after a close contact with a COVID-19-positive state employee. But the governor has not reported testing positive himself.

Officials have urged residents to get vaccinated and boosted as the highly transmissible Omicron variant causes more breakthrough cases. The vaccines have still proven highly effective at preventing severe cases that require hospitalization.