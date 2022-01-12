Horoscope for Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 1:15 to 9:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You have strong feelings about financial matters. Whatever you want to do, you really want to do it. For example, if you are shopping, you might be obsessed about buying something. “I have to have it!” Similarly, you might work fervently to earn money. Don’t do anything you will regret.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with big daddy Pluto. Although this can make you more sensitive to everything in your surroundings, it will intensify your responses to others and magnify your emotions. Nothing will be casual. Everything is black and white. On the upside, this is a lucky day for you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your ability to do research or ferret out secrets or see the subtext of something is uncanny today. It’s almost as if you have X-ray vision. You might use this to your advantage by looking for information you want to find. You might also discover answers to old questions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might encounter someone very powerful. Possibly, they will influence you in such a way that you decide to modify or change your goals. They might also entice you to join the club or a group. (Or you might be the powerful person persuading someone else?)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A powerful discussion with a boss or parent might be rather public today. In fact, for some of you, this discussion might be with the police or an authority figure. Whatever happens will be intense and will produce an intense reaction in you. Stay chill.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Avoid discussions about controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial matters because people are too emotional and obsessed about things. Logic and analytical reasoning will not prevail. Instead, people are hot headed! Far better to wait and have these discussions when people are calm and levelheaded.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

When dealing with shared property, taxes, debt, inheritances or anything to do with the wealth of your partner, you’ll be determined today. In fact, you might be obsessed about getting your fair share of something. (This is understandable.) Easy does it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might attract someone to you today who is emotional or obsessed about an idea. No doubt you will find this meeting to be exhausting. Too much intensity. Too much emotions. Work with this as skillfully as possible.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Because you are determined and super focused on your goals today, you will get a lot done. However, when it comes to issues regarding your health, or your pet, you might go overboard. Take it easy. Think about your long-term objective.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a passionate day, and intimate relationships will reflect this energy. One benefit is that you will be able to cut through superficial ideas and phony stances and get right down to the nitty-gritty of things. Intense passion.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Discussions with parents and authority figures at home will be intense today. However, this same intense, obsessive influence can be channeled so that you can make improvements at home or get things done. “Move that mountain!” “Build that bridge!”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’ll have no trouble convincing others about your ideas today because you’re coming on like gangbusters! (When you see the hair blowing back over their ears, that could be a hint for you to lighten up.) Fortunately, this same energy can help you study and learn something new. You’ll stay focused!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Kirstie Alley (1951) shares your birthday. You are warm, friendly and sincere. Because you love to learn you have a formal education or you are self-educated. You are always generous to those in need. This is an exciting year for you because it is a time of new beginnings. Have the courage to explore new vistas and open new doors.