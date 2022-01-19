 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bulls’ Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball to miss upcoming three-city road trip

Both starting guards have been dealing with left knee injuries, and while LaVine was making progress in his therapy path, Ball was not. According to coach Billy Donovan, Ball was starting a different therapy and the hope was it would bring positive results.

By Joe Cowley

The starting backcourt remained an issue for the Bulls.

Specifically, it was still absent.

Both Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball were dealing with left knee issues, and not only missed the Wednesday showdown with division-rival Cleveland, but according to coach Billy Donovan, will not go on the upcoming three-city road trip, starting Friday in Milwaukee.

LaVine was progressing with his current therapy for the knee, and was even on the court shooting free throws, working on form shooting, and in a strength program. That doesn’t mean there’s a definite timetable for LaVine’s return, but Donovan sounded upbeat with where LaVine was at.

Not so much with Ball.

“When he was on the road with us and not playing in Boston, there was treatment he was given, didn’t really respond great to that,’’ Donovan said of Ball. “Met with the doctor, there’s another set of treatments going on right now. We’ll probably know more once we see how he responds to that.

“That’s why there was a reason to get him back as soon as possible from Memphis because you just don’t want to waste days for any player. You want to make sure they’re able to see the doctors and the doctors are able to look at images … once they did that they’re on another path now and we’ll see how he responds to that.’’

Donovan had no further details on Ball’s knee other than that, but the team is now listing the injury as a bone contusion.

With LaVine and Ball out, that means LaVine’s 24.9 points per game, and Ball’s team-best 5.1 assists per game. It also takes a lot of three-point shooting away, with Ball a 42.3% three-point shooter and LaVine at 41.2%.

With those two out, Donovan again went with the starting duo of Coby White and rookie Ayo Dosunmu.

Welcome back

The Bulls finally got Alex Caruso back against the Cavs, after the guard was sidelined for almost a month with a hamstring, a brief come back until a mid-foot sprain, and then into the NBA’s health and safety protocols for the last few weeks.

A lot of sitting around for the defensive specialist, and a lot of frustration.

“I didn’t have that competitive outlet for almost a month,” Caruso told reporters. “And for a guy who [is 27 years old], for almost 20 years of my life I’ve played basketball. I’m a winner. I’ve been structured, wired to, January and December I’m playing basketball. I’m competing and playing. To not have that was a struggle for me.’’

So who was the first assignment for Caruso when he checked in Wednesday? Of course the 6-foot-5 combo guard locked up with 6-8 power forward Kevin Love.

Caruso was on a minutes restriction of about 24 minutes for the time being, and as long as he responds well on Thursday, his playing time will slowly increase.

Up the Hill

The Bulls announced before the game with the Cavs that forward Malcolm Hill was signed to a two-way contract.

The former Illini starter was originally brought in on a 10-day contract, and flashed immediately in the playing time he was given for the short-handed Bulls. That included scoring 12 in the loss to Memphis on Monday afternoon.

A spot became available when the Bulls waived guard Devon Dotson. The Bulls were guard heavy even with all the injuries, and needed more help in the frontcourt. Hill gives them that.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Precipitous peak: Omicron surge shows signs of easing — but officials warn in weeks ahead ‘hundreds more may die’

"We are not out of the woods, and we need people to be very careful over these next few weeks," Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. Gov. J.B. Pritzker observed, "I am cautiously optimistic about this decline, but there are an awful lot of people still battling for their lives in hospitals across Illinois."

By Mitchell Armentrout

Sun-Times sale called a ‘marriage with a dowry’

The Sun-Times combination with WBEZ includes pledges of cash from foundations and a key backer of the deal.

By David Roeder

Why Tonga volcanic eruption was so big and what’s likely to come next

Experts offer explanations for the power of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcanic eruption, which ranks among the world’s biggest in 30 years.

By Nick Perry | AP

Bodycam video shows University of Chicago police officer firing across street at gunman while yelling at him to get on the ground

The gunman was shot and seriously wounded as he continued to approach the officer, even after he was struck by a bullet, according to the university.

By Sophie Sherry and David Struett

CPS sees huge spike in students signed up for COVID testing since teachers walked out

After a dismal start to the district’s program, the parents of 82,683 children have now consented to regular testing, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said Wednesday.

By Nader Issa

Bears interview Ran Carthon for GM job

Carthon, whose 49ers are in the second round of the NFC playoffs, conducted a similar interview with the Giants on Monday.

By Patrick Finley