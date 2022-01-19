Bulls’ Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball to miss upcoming three-city road trip

The starting backcourt remained an issue for the Bulls.

Specifically, it was still absent.

Both Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball were dealing with left knee issues, and not only missed the Wednesday showdown with division-rival Cleveland, but according to coach Billy Donovan, will not go on the upcoming three-city road trip, starting Friday in Milwaukee.

LaVine was progressing with his current therapy for the knee, and was even on the court shooting free throws, working on form shooting, and in a strength program. That doesn’t mean there’s a definite timetable for LaVine’s return, but Donovan sounded upbeat with where LaVine was at.

Not so much with Ball.

“When he was on the road with us and not playing in Boston, there was treatment he was given, didn’t really respond great to that,’’ Donovan said of Ball. “Met with the doctor, there’s another set of treatments going on right now. We’ll probably know more once we see how he responds to that.

“That’s why there was a reason to get him back as soon as possible from Memphis because you just don’t want to waste days for any player. You want to make sure they’re able to see the doctors and the doctors are able to look at images … once they did that they’re on another path now and we’ll see how he responds to that.’’

Donovan had no further details on Ball’s knee other than that, but the team is now listing the injury as a bone contusion.

With LaVine and Ball out, that means LaVine’s 24.9 points per game, and Ball’s team-best 5.1 assists per game. It also takes a lot of three-point shooting away, with Ball a 42.3% three-point shooter and LaVine at 41.2%.

With those two out, Donovan again went with the starting duo of Coby White and rookie Ayo Dosunmu.

Welcome back

The Bulls finally got Alex Caruso back against the Cavs, after the guard was sidelined for almost a month with a hamstring, a brief come back until a mid-foot sprain, and then into the NBA’s health and safety protocols for the last few weeks.

A lot of sitting around for the defensive specialist, and a lot of frustration.

“I didn’t have that competitive outlet for almost a month,” Caruso told reporters. “And for a guy who [is 27 years old], for almost 20 years of my life I’ve played basketball. I’m a winner. I’ve been structured, wired to, January and December I’m playing basketball. I’m competing and playing. To not have that was a struggle for me.’’

So who was the first assignment for Caruso when he checked in Wednesday? Of course the 6-foot-5 combo guard locked up with 6-8 power forward Kevin Love.

Caruso was on a minutes restriction of about 24 minutes for the time being, and as long as he responds well on Thursday, his playing time will slowly increase.

Up the Hill

The Bulls announced before the game with the Cavs that forward Malcolm Hill was signed to a two-way contract.

The former Illini starter was originally brought in on a 10-day contract, and flashed immediately in the playing time he was given for the short-handed Bulls. That included scoring 12 in the loss to Memphis on Monday afternoon.

A spot became available when the Bulls waived guard Devon Dotson. The Bulls were guard heavy even with all the injuries, and needed more help in the frontcourt. Hill gives them that.