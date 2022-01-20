 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Chicago Police Board votes to suspend officer for 2 years over 2018 shooting

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability initially recommended Officer Luigi Sarli be discharged from the department, but Supt. David Brown disagreed, calling for a just 180-day suspension. 

By Sophie Sherry
The Chicago Police Board moved to suspend an officer for two years without pay following a 2018 incident.
The Chicago Police Board moved to suspend an officer for two years without pay following a 2018 incident.
Sun-Times file photo

The Chicago Police Board voted to suspend an officer for two years without pay during Thursday’s meeting, finding him guilty of improperly discharging a weapon toward a moving vehicle during a 2018 incident.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability initially recommended Officer Luigi Sarli be discharged from the department, but Supt. David Brown disagreed, calling for a just 180-day suspension.

Police Board members overrode Brown’s decision during an October 2020 meeting, forcing a full review, with a decision released Thursday.

On Oct. 4, 2018, Sarli and three other officers spotted a stolen Jeep and attempted to curb the vehicle near the 3000 block of West Argyle Street, according to a COPA report.

Sarli was sitting in the back seat of the police SUV and cracked open his door when the vehicle drove past, as seen in body camera footage released by COPA.

Sarli then opened fire toward the moving vehicle, shattering the rear window of the police SUV.

COPA determined Sarli violated the department’s orders against firing into a moving vehicle. Brown challenged the decision during the October 2020 meeting, but the board found he did not meet the burden necessary to overrule COPA.

Following closed meeting reviews of the case, the board found Sarli guilty of improperly discharging his firearm and voted in favor of suspension without pay for two years.

Next Up In News

The Latest

State launches next phase of I-80 corridor construction in Joliet: ‘A game changer for this community’

The state investment in the $200 million public-private partnership is $32 million, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. CenterPoint Properties, an inland port, is investing up to $170 million to build a new toll bridge on Houbolt Road over the Des Plaines River.

By Grace Kinnicutt | Capitol News Illinois

Democracy needs votes of support from every American

Even after voting rights legislation failed in the Senate, the fight for democracy and the right of every American to cast a ballot must go on.

By CST Editorial Board

Lightfoot condemned as ‘name-calling ... bad boss’ who can’t get along with anybody — not just CTU

Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates wouldn’t say if she’ll challenge Mayor Lori Lightfoot, whom she has said is on a "kamikaze mission to destroy" Chicago Public Schools. But she offered a blistering critique of Lightfoot’s tenure.

By Fran Spielman

Bears interview Buccaneers OC and longtime NFL QB Byron Leftwich

Leftwich has been Bruce Arians’ righthand man with the Bucs the last three seasons.

By Jason Lieser

Bears interview former Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie

McKenzie’s legacy in Oakland was highlighted by drafting Khalil Mack, but coach Jon Gruden traded him to the Bears in 2018.

By Jason Lieser

Pedestrian killed in Edison Park hit-and-run

A person was driving a Jeep in the 7600 block of West Touhy Avenue when they struck a pedestrian, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire