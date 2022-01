At least two people were hospitalized following a chemical explosion Friday at a manufacturing plant in Hampshire.

The explosion occurred about 11:30 a.m. at W. R. Meadows on Industrial Drive, according to Village Manager Jay Hedges.

Two people were transported to hospitals, one by helicopter, Hedges said. Their conditions were unknown.

The village was not aware of any other injuries, Hedges said.

