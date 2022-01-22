 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Latest winter storm expected to blanket Chicago with up to 5 inches of snow by Sunday morning

A winter weather advisory was scheduled across northwest Indiana and northeast Illinois from Saturday night through Sunday morning.

By Jermaine Nolen
Guy Massey and Kristen Massey hold hands while walking through the Lakefront Trail near Montrose Beach after a snowstorm earlier this month. Another round of snow is expected to start Saturday night.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Chicago area could see up to 5 inches of snow between Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service.

The advisory, which covers northwest Indiana and northeast Illinois, goes into effect at 9 p.m. Saturday and extends through 9 a.m. Sunday, forecasters said.

Temperatures are expected to drop from 29 degrees to about 15 degrees Saturday night, with winds gusting around 15 mph, the weather service said.

Sunday’s snowfall is expected is expected to taper off by 9 a.m., with clouds gradually clearing — but wind chill readings could remain in the single digits.

The storm could bring with it between two and five inches of snow, slick and slippery roads and reduced visibility, the weather service said. Lake and Porter counties in Indiana could see even more due to lake effect snow.

