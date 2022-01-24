 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Sierra Canyon will play Glenbard West on Feb. 5

The long saga of if and when Sierra Canyon, CA. would come to Chicago to play a high school basketball game appears to finally be over.

By Michael O'Brien
Glenbard West’s Caden Pierce (3) drives the ball past Young’s Marcus Pigram (4).
Glenbard West’s Caden Pierce (3) drives the ball past Young’s Marcus Pigram (4).
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Paragon Marketing announced on Monday that Sierra Canyon will play No. 1 Glenbard West at Wintrust Arena on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m.

Sierra Canyon, which features Chicago native Amari Bailey and Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, was originally scheduled to play Simeon that day. That game fell apart for some reason and the Wolverines are expected to play in a competing event at UIC’s Credit Union 1 Arena on the same day.

No. 2 Glenbrook South will face No. 5 Curie in the opening game at 6 p.m. on Feb. 5 at Wintrust. According to Paragon Marketing both games will be streamed live on ESPN+ and tickets will go on sale Tuesday.

Glenbard West, which knocked off Young on Saturday, is 22-0 and features Gonzaga recruit Braden Huff along with several other future Division 1 recruits.

