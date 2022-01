A man was shot to death Wednesday night in Lawndale on the West Side.

The 37-year-old was standing outside about 8:10 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Kedzie Avenue when a van parked across the street and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the jaw and chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The van fled the scene of the shooting, police said.

There was no one in custody.