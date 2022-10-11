Red Stars name new Chairwoman and Chief Business Officer following vote to remove Arnim Whisler

The Red Stars on Monday namedKim Vender Moffatthe chairwoman of their board of directors after the board voted to remove majority ownerArnim Whislerfrom the role. Moffat joined the Red Stars’ ownership team in 2021.

The board’s vote followed an independent investigation into player abuse in women’s soccer that yielded a report from former U.S. Deputy Attorney GeneralSally Yates. The report detailed repeated failings by the National Women’s Soccer League and specific owners, including Whisler, to protect players from abusive coaches and work environments. The report exposed Whisler for repeatedly ignoring allegations that former coachRory Dameswas emotionally and verbally abusive to players.

The Red Stars also released a statement for the first time since the report was made public. In it, they shared their support for the players who came forward to report abuse in the league and their support for Whisler’s removal from the team.

“[We] look forward to finding a new majority owner who can help us realize the full potential that we as players always knew existed for this club,” the statement read in part. “We have confidence in our board's ability to move this club in a direction that is mutually beneficial to players, investors and our fans.”

In addition,Mike Ernstwas named the Red Stars’ chief business officer afterVicky Lynchresigned in the wake of the report.