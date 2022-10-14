The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 14, 2022
Comedy Entertainment and Culture

Not quite a revelation, Chris Rock’s Chicago Theatre show still satisfies

In a set that’s more about jokes than insights, the comedian sounds off on pop culture, single life and that Will Smith thing.

By  Darel Jevens
   
SHARE Not quite a revelation, Chris Rock’s Chicago Theatre show still satisfies
GettyImages_1385591694.jpg

Chris Rock (pictured March 15 in New York) is touring in the wake of getting slapped by Will Smith on the Academy Awards stage.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The comedian who once called a special “Never Scared” doesn’t carry himself like someone afraid. Chris Rock still jokes freely and provocatively about such touchy subjects as abortion, race and, in one unfortunate case, Jada Pinkett Smith.

But as he said Thursday in the first of four shows at the Chicago Theatre, “I gotta watch what I say!” Cancellation is an ever-present threat for every comedian, no matter how revered. And that anxiety extends to the lobby, where patrons have to pass through a metal detector and put their phones in pouches in order to see the ostensibly fearless funnyman.

Over the years, there have been Chris Rock sets packing surprises — that the wacky guy from “Saturday Night Live” could be such a deep thinker, or that a complexity could be distilled to such a perfect catchphrase, or that the roaster of relationships could be so humble in assessing the collapse of his own.

Chris Rock

Chris Rock

When: 8 p.m. nightly through Sunday

Where: Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State

Tickets: Sold out

This is not such a set. Called “Ego Death,” it’s a collection of effective Chris Rock product touching on his life, some hot-button issues and the state of the country. It’s not a revelation, and there’s never a stretch of prolonged, gut-busting hysterics like he’s achieved before, but it’s still a night spent in the company of an excellent teller of excellent jokes.

When this tour started, Rock had just taken the smack heard ’round the world, a slap from an offended (and later apologetic) Will Smith on the Oscars. At first he avoided discussing the incident on stage, saying he needed to process it.

Now he does, but in the context of one of his broader themes: victimhood. While some race to the E.R. for a paper cut, Rock said, he brushed off the pain and got back to work. “I took that s- - - like Pacquiao,” he bragged.

One of the biggest laughs of the night came when he referenced his vulnerable role in “New Jack City,” noting that while Smith once portrayed the mighty Muhammad Ali, “I played Pookie!”

He could have fought back, he said, but remembered his parents’ rule: “You don’t fight in front of white people.”

Pop culture is still on the mind of the man who tosses around mentions of celebs as varied as Vera Wang, the Tinder Swindler and Migos. Rock’s recent heroes include Lil Nas X (for being utterly himself) as well as Kris Jenner, a model in-law for welcoming all manner of broken Black people into her family (or so her TV show portrays it). Speaking of Caitlyn Jenner’s ex, when Rock talks about trans people, it’s only with admiration, in contrast to his sometime collaborator Dave Chappelle.

On the political side, Rock’s gags about Donald Trump’s flaws and Joe Biden’s age say nothing new about the nation’s most joked-about men. More successful is a bit about Hillary Clinton blowing her presidential chances by ignoring instructions from God.

Later the show takes a turn to the personal, following up on the divorce he recounted in his last Netflix special, “Tamborine.” Without mentioning current love interest Lake Bell, Rock does says he’s single and dating but treading carefully to avoid a #Metoo scandal. As an illustration of what he’s dealing with, he displays on a giant screen some texts from a female acquaintance with a very explicit proposition.

If Kevin Hart’s 2020 special “Zero F- - -s Given” didn’t give you enough insight about how a rich comedian can spoil his children, Rock here offers some of his own confessions about lavishing luxuries on his offspring. An overlong anecdote about his daughter breaking school rules has some interesting thoughts about decisions regarding discipline. But Rock loses some relatability as he goes on and on about the perks of her private school, where a class trip means flying the teens to Portugal.

And when he gushes about his daughter landing in culinary school in Paris, all the exulting comes off as smug but at least allows a callback to one of Rock’s classic punchlines: “I kept her off the pole!”

Next Up In Entertainment
100,000 tulip bulbs to be planted on South Side vacant lots
Rensselaer, Indiana, has become a mural hot spot, drawing people from the Chicago area, elsewhere
Dear Abby: Son lives at home, seldom works and wastes his money
Horoscope for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Netflix announces new $7 monthly price for advertising-supported service
Cuba Gooding Jr. avoids jail time in forcible touching case; accusers call it a ‘slap in the face’
The Latest
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields gets sacked during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field on Thursday. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Bears
Matt Eberflus: Bears QB Justin Fields is ‘sore’ but fine
Fields was battered Thursday night, taking 12 quarterback hits, five sacks and running a whopping 12 times.
By Patrick Finley
 
Screen_Shot_2022_10_14_at_12.27.36_PM.png
Crime
No link ‘at this time’ between fatal shootings in Rogers Park and apparent serial killings in California, police say
Police in Stockton, Calif. recently released surveillance video allegedly showing a serial killer linked to six murders, stoking speculation that the same person may have gunned down two men in Rogers Park in 2018.
By Tom Schuba
 
** FILE ** This is a March 1, 1979 photo showing Chicago Cubs pitcher Bruce Sutter. With no strong first-year candidates, Sutter, fellow reliever Rich Gossage and outfielder Jim Rice appear to be the players most likely to gain election to the Baseball Hall of Fame Tuesday Jan. 10, 2006, among the 29 on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot. (AP Photo/File) ORG XMIT: NY150
Obituaries
Bruce Sutter, Cubs great, Hall of Famer and Cy Young winner, dies at 69
Sutter is considered one of the first pitchers to throw a split-finger fastball.
By Associated Press
 
Chicago artist Amanda Williams (right) and Ghian Foreman (left), President and CEO of the Emerald South Economic Development Collaborativein, in front of a lot near the intersection of S. 53rd Street and Prairie Avenue, where she will plant 100,000 tulip bulbs to highlight history of redlining in Washington Park. Thursday, October 13, 2022.
Entertainment and Culture
100,000 tulip bulbs to be planted on South Side vacant lots
The public work orchestrated by Chicago artist Amanda Williams aims to redefine redlining in Washington Park.
By Michael Loria
 
“Take Flight,” the first mural in Rensselaer, Indiana, was painted in 2016 by San Francisco artist Cameron Moberg. Dozens more have followed.
Murals and Mosaics
Rensselaer, Indiana, has become a mural hot spot, drawing people from the Chicago area, elsewhere
More than 60 murals have gone up in six years in the small town about 85 miles from Chicago.
By Sun-Times staff
 