As Chicago gets ready for Democratic convention, public safety and policing are on the line

There are few, if any, identifiable images of the last time Chicago hosted the Democratic National Convention in 1996. Among the handful of notable events at the United Center gathering was when several delegates busted a move doing the “Macarena” — a corny visual people probably repressed or would rather forget.

Harder to shake off are the graphic photographs and videos of Chicago police hitting Vietnam War protesters with their billy clubs from 28 years earlier.

Those bloody and violent depictions from 1968 are what come immediately to mind for many Americans, and plenty of other people around the world, when they think of the Democratic convention and Chicago.

This year’s convention will put our city in the international spotlight once again — and it’s a chance to finally consign those images from 1968 to the dustbin of history altogether.

Chicago can — and must — do this. If all the stakeholders pull together, our city can avoid the worst-case scenario of a 1968 rerun. This editorial board for two years has championed the idea of our city hosting the convention and, along with providing a window into the politics of it all, showcasing our lakefront, riverwalk, cultural activities and neighborhoods, while also giving the tourism and hospitality industries a big boost.

Convention leaders say they’re prepared for anything, and convention chair Minyon Moore told Sun-Times reporter Tina Sfondeles “there really is no comparison” between 2024 and 1968.

For the good of the city — allow us to play unabashed civic booster on this — all the I’s must be dotted and T’s crossed for Aug. 19-22.

Police response will be closely watched

In a sense, the pro-Palestinian protests of recent weeks have been a test run for how similar — and bigger — protests could play out in August and how Chicago Police will respond. Mayor Richard J. Daley unequivocally backed police in 1968, firing back at cop critics with his famous slip of the tongue, “The policeman isn’t there to create disorder. The policeman is there to preserve disorder.”

This time around, the question is how a progressive city administration will handle demonstrators, especially those from groups whose permits were denied by the city.

Protesters clearly have First Amendment rights that must be respected. Chicago has a long history of protest, mostly peaceful — that includes the recent pro-Palestinian demonstrations — if at times raucous.

But as convention leaders note, they also have a right to hold a convention. The public has a right to use its public spaces freely and safely.

Balancing the two — allowing free speech while maintaining safety — is the key here. And we hope the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigation into complaints filed by three protesters last week help point the way toward that balance.

The complaints allege that Chicago police used excessive force last weekend while arresting 68 people and clearing an encampment at the School of the Art Institute’s North Garden.

Similar allegations of hitting and shoving were made against the University of Chicago Police Department, which dismantled an encampment at the South Side school last Tuesday.

During the Art Institute incident, “Many officers acted violently, pushing against a metal barricade causing many in the crowd to struggle to breathe & remain standing,” one COPA complaint said. "... Several times officers reached over & around the barricade, shoving & elbowing the crowd directly.”

Those descriptions, and the videos captured by Sun-Times reporter Violet Miller, don’t paint a pretty picture. The public will have to wait and see what COPA’s investigation finds and whether the accused officers engaged in misconduct. If so, they should be held accountable.

Whatever the findings, COPA’s investigation can serve as an educational tool to help police fine-tune how officers can effectively deescalate potentially hairy situations, while protecting themselves and the safety and First Amendment rights of passionate crowds.

The calls to divest from companies with ties to Israel and for an end to the bombardment of Gaza aren’t going anywhere, absent a dramatic turnaround in the Middle East in the next few months. Pro-Palestinian protesters and supporters of Israel will likely show up in August.

We’ve already read and heard disturbing reports about antisemitic, anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian speech and actions by some protesters in recent weeks, and, unfortunately, the same unacceptable behavior could surface again. Tensions are bound to soar. Organizers also have a responsibility to keep protests civil and respectful of opposing views.

But given Chicago’s history, the expectations for police to be on their best behavior will be high. We think they — and the rest of us — can reach that high bar.

