Person found fatally shot on West Ridge bench

A person died after being shot in the head in West Ridge Friday night, police said.
The person, whose age was unknown, was found on a bench in the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head around 9:50 p.m., Chicago police said.
A witness said he heard a loud pop and saw people running away from the noise, according to police. That witness found the victim and called police.
The victim was brought to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he later died.
No one was in custody Saturday as Area Three detectives investigated.
