The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Since having kids, couple has lost some intimacy, and husband wants it back

The kisses feel obligatory, and bedroom activities are rare.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Since having kids, couple has lost some intimacy, and husband wants it back
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg

DEAR ABBY: A decade ago, before my wife and I had children, we were deeply in love with each other. Everything was great in the bedroom and outside. After we had children, my wife did a 180. She’s no longer affectionate with me at all.

We barely hold hands, we never hug, and kissing is prohibited except maybe a kiss before bed. We kiss like it’s an obligation. There’s no touching in our relationship. In the bedroom we used to be more physical and less restrained. I wanted her to be satisfied, without getting more specific. Now, if we are intimate, it’s once a month during the summer and maybe twice a month otherwise. She won’t allow me to touch parts of her body, and she’s physically and emotionally remote.

When I addressed this with her, she informed me that other couples are intimate less frequently than we are. She has let her body go, and doesn’t diet or even try to watch her weight, and I’m concerned for her health because she has become obese. If I try to bring these matters up, she flies into a rage. Abby, AM I being selfish? — MISSING THE CLOSENESS

DEAR MISSING: The answer to that question is no. Something has gone radically wrong with your marriage and you have been iced out. Sometimes when children come into the picture, couples “forget” how to be friends and lovers because they are so distracted, tired, etc.

You and your wife need to discuss this in the office of a licensed therapist. If she’s unwilling to do that, have some sessions alone so you can find a way to get through to her or figure out whether you want to continue living in “Siberia” until your children become adults.

DEAR ABBY: Our 10-year-old granddaughter has a speech impediment, which is becoming more and more significant. It is clear this is not something she’s going to outgrow. She is homeschooled and doesn’t attend any sort of speech therapy. Her mom knows it exists and has mentioned the speech issue in passing.

I don’t want to offend our daughter, but I also don’t want to see this sweet little girl have a problem that is going to be more difficult to fix as she gets older. Is there a diplomatic way to address this? The last thing I want to do is upset our daughter, but I’m really worried about our granddaughter. Your thoughts? — PLAINLY SPOKEN IN OREGON

DEAR PLAINLY SPOKEN: Getting your granddaughter the help she needs to overcome her speech impediment is more important than worrying about upsetting your daughter by pointing out the obvious. By all means, speak up.

DEAR ABBY: Please settle a yearly disagreement. If I offer to take the birthday girl out for lunch, I will be paying the bill. So which of us chooses the restaurant? I say I should get to choose where to host the celebration for which I’m paying. Birthday girl insists she gets to choose where I’m going to take her, since it’s her birthday. — UNSURE IN FLORIDA

DEAR UNSURE: The choice of where to take your guest should be yours, not hers. Between you and me, I think she is nervy to suggest otherwise.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

What teens need to know about sex, drugs, AIDS and getting along with peers and parents is in “What Every Teen Should Know.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Teen Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My husband talks about nothing but cars and trucks
Dear Abby: Friend rudely talks on his phone while on a walk with me
Dear Abby: We rejected son’s abusive girlfriend, so he’s rejected us
Dear Abby: Son lives at home, seldom works and wastes his money
Dear Abby: For half a century, ex-wife has kept a $14,000 secret
Dear Abby: His friend groped me, but husband won’t believe it
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png
News
Clerk shot and killed during attempted robbery in West Ridge store
The man, 66, was working behind the counter of a food and liquor store in the 6300 block of North Western Avenue when he was approached by an armed robber, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
An abortion rights advocate holds a sign in front of anti-abortion protesters during a “Defend Abortion Access” rally last year.
Elections
Sun-Times/WBEZ Poll: More than half of Illinois voters want abortion to stay legal — a little over a third do not
According to the poll, those who supported keeping abortion legal overwhelmingly voted for Democrat Joe Biden for president in 2020, tended to be women and skewed younger.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 
Menu1019.jpg
Recipes
Menu planner: Beef taco and rice skillet will satisfy your cravings
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey, left; Libertarian Scott Schluter, center; Gov. J.B. Pritzker, right.
Elections
19 questions for candidates for Illinois governor — one set of answers
Pop quiz: Gov. J.B. Pritzker answers WBEZ/Sun-Times issues questionnaire, but Republican challenger Darren Bailey and Libertarian Scott Schluter take a pass.
By Sun-Times staff and WBEZ Chicago
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 