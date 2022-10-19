The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Oct. 20-26

THEATER

Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel is among the cast of “Measure for Measure.” Chicago Shakespeare Theater

William Shakespeare set “Measure for Measure,” a play that examines corruption and hypocrisy, in Vienna. But in a new staging, director Henry Godinez brings the story to life in 1950s Cuba, as political unrest simmers beneath a world of glamour, music and sensuality. Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel, Kevin Gudahl, Adam Poss lead the 15-member cast. From Oct. 21-Nov. 27 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater , 800 E. Grand. Tickets: $49-$92. Visit chicagoshakes.com.

a play that examines corruption and hypocrisy, in Vienna. But in a new staging, director Henry Godinez brings the story to life in 1950s Cuba, as political unrest simmers beneath a world of glamour, music and sensuality. Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel, Kevin Gudahl, Adam Poss lead the 15-member cast. From Oct. 21-Nov. 27 at , 800 E. Grand. Tickets: $49-$92. Visit chicagoshakes.com. Daryl D. Brooks’ “Blue Heaven” is the story of four blues legends — Big Momma Thornton, Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters and Stevie Ray Vaughn — as they reminisce about the ups and downs of their careers while waiting for the “new guy” — B.B. King — to show up. Brooks directs. From Oct. 22-Nov. 27 at Black Ensemble Theater , 4450 N. Clark. Tickets: $55. Visit blackensembletheater.org.

is the story of four blues legends — Big Momma Thornton, Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters and Stevie Ray Vaughn — as they reminisce about the ups and downs of their careers while waiting for the “new guy” — B.B. King — to show up. Brooks directs. From Oct. 22-Nov. 27 at , 4450 N. Clark. Tickets: $55. Visit blackensembletheater.org. The Gift Theatre presents Jennifer Rumberger’s “The Locusts.” The thriller follows a Miami police detective as she returns to her small hometown to help apprehend the serial killer terrorizing its citizens. Cyd Blakewell, Brittany Burch and Jennifer Glasse lead the cast; John Gawlik directs. From Oct. 20-Nov. 19 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, $38-$45. Visit thegifttheatre.org.

“Buried Child” stars Jim Morley (from left), Liz Cloud, Robert Tobin and Rian Jairell at AstonRep Theatre. Derek Bertelsen

Sam Shepard’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Buried Child,” is set in America’s heartland and details the disintegration of the American Dream within one family. Jim Morley, Liz Cloud, Robert Tobin and Rian Jairell star; Derek Bertelsen directs. From Oct. 21-Nov. 20 at AstonRep Theatre at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway. Tickets: $20. Visit astonrep.com.

is set in America’s heartland and details the disintegration of the American Dream within one family. Jim Morley, Liz Cloud, Robert Tobin and Rian Jairell star; Derek Bertelsen directs. From Oct. 21-Nov. 20 at at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway. Tickets: $20. Visit astonrep.com. Lerner and Loewe’s classic musical “Camelot” recounts the legend of King Arthur (Michael Metcalf), Guenevere (Christine Mayland Perkins), Lancelot (Nathe Rowbotham) and the Knights of the Round Table. Linda Madonia directs. From Oct. 20-Nov. 13 at Music Theater Works at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Tickets: $19.50-$106. Visit musictheaterworks.com.

recounts the legend of King Arthur (Michael Metcalf), Guenevere (Christine Mayland Perkins), Lancelot (Nathe Rowbotham) and the Knights of the Round Table. Linda Madonia directs. From Oct. 20-Nov. 13 at at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Tickets: $19.50-$106. Visit musictheaterworks.com. In Mark Pracht’s drama, “The Mark of Kane,” it’s 1939 and two friends huddle in a Bronx apartment to create a legendary comic-book hero — Batman. It’s the first of Pracht’s planned trilogy about the history of the comic book industry. Terry McCabe directs. From Oct. 21-Dec. 4 at City Lit Theater , 1020 W. Bryn Mawr. Tickets: $34. Visit citylit.org.

it’s 1939 and two friends huddle in a Bronx apartment to create a legendary comic-book hero — Batman. It’s the first of Pracht’s planned trilogy about the history of the comic book industry. Terry McCabe directs. From Oct. 21-Dec. 4 at , 1020 W. Bryn Mawr. Tickets: $34. Visit citylit.org. Invictus Theatre’s “Julius Caesar” is a modern-dress staging of Shakespeare’s tragedy about the downfall of the Roman leader. Charles Askenaizer directs. From Oct. 20-Nov. 20 at Invictus Theatre, 1106 W. Thorndale. Tickets: $35. Visit invictustheatreco.com.

“Man and Moon” at 16th Street Theatre. Omar Fernandez Photo

16th Street Theatre presents “Man and Moon,” Siena Marilyn Ledger’s new play in which a transitioning man meets an outer-space-loving 12-year-old girl in the waiting room of a hospital’s oncology unit where they share with each other their dreams and fears. From Oct. 20-Nov. 13 at Madison Street Theater, 1010 Madison, Oak Park. Tickets: $25, streaming access $10 beginning Oct. 27. Visit 16thstreettheatre.org

Music

Margo Price Chris Phelps Photo

As part of the Chicago Humanities Festival, country singer-songwriter Margo Price , author of the memoir “Maybe We’ll Make It,” discusses the struggles to survive and succeed in an industry that is often unkind to women artists. The intimate conversation is followed by a solo performance. At 7 p.m. at Old Town School of Folk Music , 4544 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $35. Visit oldtownschool.org.

, author of the memoir “Maybe We’ll Make It,” discusses the struggles to survive and succeed in an industry that is often unkind to women artists. The intimate conversation is followed by a solo performance. At 7 p.m. at , 4544 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $35. Visit oldtownschool.org. Classical music meets Halloween when the New Philharmonic presents “Halloween Spooktakular.” Among the works, some used in movie scores, are J.S. Bach and Leopold Stokowski’s “Toccata and Fugue in D Minor” (“Fantasia,” “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde”), Richard Wagner’s “Ride of the Valkyries” (Apocalypse Now”), Jacques Offenbach’s “Orpheus in the Underworld” and Hector Berlioz’s “March to the Scaffold” from “Symphonie Fantastique.” At 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn. Tickets: $53. Visit atthemac.org.

Movies

“Thanks to Her” Courtesy Pride Film Fest

Pride Film Fest presents a slate of films that capture the variety and complexity of queer life across the globe. The fall schedule includes six programs streaming for 12 days each. Among the shorts and feature films are Kate Stilley Steiner and Debra Chasnoff’s “Prognosis: Notes on Living,” Sam McCoy’s “Thanks to Her,” Cheryl Bookout and Cheri Gaulke’s “Inside the Beauty Bubble,” Latesha Merkel’s “Embrace” and many more. Streams from Oct. 26-Dec. 11. Tickets: $10/program, $50 season pass. Visit pridefilm.org.

Museums

“Taking Shape: Abstraction from the Arab World, 1950s-1980s” features Etel Adnan’s “Autumn in Yosemite Valley,” 1963–1964. Collection of the Barjeel Art Foundation, Sharjah, UAE

“Taking Shape: Abstraction from the Arab World, 1950s-1980s” features abstract art from North Africa, West Asia and the Arab diaspora from the renowned Barjeel Art Foundation. The 90 paintings, sculptures, drawings and prints reflect the wide range of art practices that flourished in the Arab world over four decades. To Dec. 4 at Block Museum of Art, 40 Arts Circle Dr., Evanston. Admission is free. Visit blockmuseum.northwestern.edu

Family Fun

The inaugural Semicolon Bookstore Lit Fest is a free street festival celebrating everything about books and reading. Includes book vendors, author talks, food trucks and DJs. Attending authors include Sidik Fofana, Jessamine Chan, Jose Olivarez, Rena Barron and more. From noon-8 pm Oct. 22 on Division from Paulina to Wood. Admission is free; $35 includes one book, an author signing and a cocktail; VIP tickets also available. Visit semicolonchi.com.

Wendy and DB. Birkenheuer Photography

Chicago duo Wendy and DB celebrate the release of their fifth album for families: “Into the Little Blue House.” The high-energy show features interactive fun, dancing and singalongs. The album features some of Chicago’s finest blues musicians, and many will take part in the concert, including drummer Kenny Smith, pianist Sumito Ariyoshi, guitarists Mike Wheeler and Dave Specter, and bassist Rafe Bradford. At 11:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at Space, 1245 Chicago, Evanston. Tickets: $12. Visit evanstonspace.com.

Fall/Halloween Doings