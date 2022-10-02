The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 7

St. Charles North, Lake Zurich and Plainfield North all make season debuts.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
York’s Kelly Watson (1) runs against Glenbard West.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Week 6 wasn’t as tumultuous as the rest of the season. But both Mount Carmel and Loyola received real tests, which was interesting.

The Caravan and Ramblers won, but the close games were good signs for Brother Rice and Marist.

Three teams join the rankings this week. St. Charles North and Lake Zurich have been knocking on the door for a long time and could have entered any of the past few weeks.

The North Stars have won five consecutive games, with quality wins against Lake Zurich, Wheaton North and Geneva. Every game they’ve played this season has been against a difficult opponent.

Lake Zurich isn’t quite as battle-tested as St. Charles North but has likely deserved a spot since beating Warren in Week 5.

Plainfield North is the third newcomer. The Tigers sneak in at No. 25. The Southwest Prairie doesn’t appear to be particularly strong this season, but the win against Naperville Central in Week 2 looks quite a bit better after the Redhawks knocked off Naperville North on Friday.

Notre Dame, Glenbrook South and Naperville North all drop out this week after picking up losses. It wouldn’t be surprising to see any of the three back at some point later this season.

Geneva, Reed-Custer and South Elgin are the teams that just missed the cut today.

Week 7’s Super 25
With record and last week’s ranking

1. Mount Carmel (6-0) 1
Friday at St. Laurence

2. Loyola (6-0) 2
Friday at Providence

3. Lincoln-Way East (6-0) 3
Friday at No. 20 Homewood-Flossmoor

4. York (6-0) 6
Friday at Hinsdale Central

5. Simeon (6-0) 5
Saturday vs. Kenwood at Lane

6. Glenbard West (5-1) 4
Saturday vs. Downers Grove North

7. Hersey (6-0) 7
Friday at Wheeling

8. Lemont (6-0) 8
Friday vs. Richards

9. Prospect (5-1) 9
Friday vs. Buffalo Grove

10. Bolingbrook (4-2) 10
Friday at Lockport

11. Marist (3-3) 11
Friday at Montini

12. St. Rita (4-2) 12
Friday vs. Marian Central

13. Warren (5-1) 10
Friday vs. Waukegan

14. Maine South (4-2) 14
Friday vs. Niles West

15. Crete-Monee (4-2) 15
Friday at Rich

16. Joliet Catholic (5-1) 16
Friday vs. Brother Rice

17. Neuqua Valley (5-1) 17
Friday vs. Waubonsie Valley

18. Prairie Ridge (5-1) 19
Friday vs. Dundee-Crown

19. St. Charles North (5-1) NR
Friday vs. St. Charles East

20. Homewood-Flossmoor (4-2) 20
Friday vs. No. 3 Lincoln-Way East

21. Wheaton North (5-1) 22
Friday vs. Wheaton-Warrenville South

22. Batavia (4-2) 23
Friday vs. Geneva

23. Kankakee (5-1) 24
Saturday at Bloom

24. Lake Zurich (5-1) NR
Friday at Lake Zurich

25. Plainfield North (6-0) NR
Friday at Minooka

