Wisconsin fires football coach Paul Chryst

MADISON, Wis. — Paul Chryst is out as Wisconsin’s head football coach.

Sources close to the program confirmed Sunday that Chryst, five games into his eighth season as the Badgers’ head coach, has been fired.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is to be named interim head coach.

The move came less than 24 hours after Wisconsin suffered a humbling 34-10 home loss to Illinois.

That dropped Wisconsin to 0-2 in the Big Ten and 2-3 overall.

Chryst leaves with a 43-18 Big Ten mark and 67-26 overall.

