The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 2, 2022
College Sports Sports

Wisconsin fires football coach Paul Chryst

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is to be named interim head coach.

By  USA TODAY SPORTS
   
Wisconsin fires football coach Paul Chryst
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst looks on during the first half of Saturday’s loss to Illinois.

Wisconsin has fired football coach Paul Chryst.

Kayla Wolf/AP

MADISON, Wis. — Paul Chryst is out as Wisconsin’s head football coach.

Sources close to the program confirmed Sunday that Chryst, five games into his eighth season as the Badgers’ head coach, has been fired.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is to be named interim head coach.

The move came less than 24 hours after Wisconsin suffered a humbling 34-10 home loss to Illinois.

That dropped Wisconsin to 0-2 in the Big Ten and 2-3 overall.

Chryst leaves with a 43-18 Big Ten mark and 67-26 overall.



