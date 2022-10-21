The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 21, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Week 9’s top high school football games

Breaking down the week’s best games.

By  Mike Clark
   
SHARE Week 9’s top high school football games
Batavia quarterback Ryan Boe (21) looks for a receiver against Lincoln-Way East.

Batavia quarterback Ryan Boe (21) looks for a receiver against Lincoln-Way East.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

No. 1 Mount Carmel at No. 2 Loyola, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

The most anticipated game of the season kicks off just hours before the IHSA playoff pairings are revealed, and it will have major seeding implications. Both teams are 8-0 overall, 2-0 in the CCL/ESCC Blue and have steamrolled opponents all year; the only one-score win for either was Mount Carmel’s 28-21 road victory at Brother Rice in Week 6. Both have savvy senior quarterbacks: Mount Carmel’s Blainey Dowling and Loyola’s Jake Stearney, a Holy Cross recruit. Among the other playmakers: running back Darrion Dupree and defensive linemen Asher Tomaszewski and Danny Novickas of Mount Carmel; defensive lineman Brooks Bahr and tight end Jack Parker of Loyola.

No. 14 Crete-Monee at No. 19 Kankakee, 6 p.m. Friday

The Southland title is at stake in this meeting of two teams that are rolling into the playoffs. Crete (6-2, 5-0) has won six straight after opening losses to Lincoln-Way East and defending Indiana Class 2A champ Andrean, while Kankakee (7-1, 5-0) is averaging 45 points a game since losing 2-0 to Nazareth in Week 1. Crete is paced by a pair of multitalented Mid-American Conference recruits: Josh Franklin (Western Michigan) and Lynel Billups-Williams (Miami, Ohio). Four-star Kankakee cornerback Jyaire Hill, the state’s top uncommitted senior, is No. 3 in Illinois and 202nd nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings.

No. 16 St. Charles North at No. 18 Batavia, 7 p.m. Friday

St. Charles North (7-1, 6-0) is looking to win the DuKane outright, while Batavia (6-2, 5-1) is seeking a share of the title with the North Stars and possibly Wheaton North (7-1, 5-1). Drew Surges, who has a couple service academy offers, is a productive two-way player for North with 681 total yards and 70 tackles. Batavia’s defense, led by Power Five linebackers Tyler Jansey (Wisconsin) and Jack Sadowsky (Iowa State), has allowed just 27 points during a five-game winning streak.

No. 10 Marist at No. 23 Brother Rice, 7 p.m. Friday

The Pulaski Road Super Bowl is for playoff seeding as well as bragging rights, with both teams heading in at 5-3 overall, 0-2 in the CCL/ESCC Blue. Converted receiver Dermot Smyth has 1,352 passing yards and a 104.9 quarterback rating for Marist, while Iowa-bound defensive back John Nestor (41 tackles, two interceptions) and lineman Jamel Howard (Wisconsin) lead the defense. Ricealso has a defensive lineman committed to Wisconsin: Roderick Pierce III.

No. 24 St. Francis at IC Catholic, 7:15 p.m. Friday

It’s the unofficial Metro Suburban title game, matching Red champ St. Francis (8-0) and Blue winner IC Catholic (7-1). Two-way lineman TJ McMillen, an Illinois recruit, sets the tone for St. Francis, which is outscoring opponents by an average of 47-9. Versatile junior KJ Parker, who has Iowa and Wisconsin offers, paces IC, whose loss was a one-pointer to Joliet Catholic.

Related

Next Up In High School Sports
Aidan Gray showcases his running skills in Naperville North’s win against Naperville Central
High school football scores: Week 9
AP Week 9 Illinois high school football rankings
Young’s Dalen Davis ‘shifts the narrative’ and commits to Princeton
Young’s Skylar Jones commits to Missouri
High school? That’s cool. Caravan’s Jordan Lynch is loving football as much as ever
The Latest
A 26-year-old man was hit with a list of felony drug charges after officers in Skokie found over $100,000 in drugs and cash at his home.
News
Woman charged in death of 87-year-old in South Side senior-living facility
Shearly Gaines, 69, was arrested in the beating death of Mae Brown at the Lincoln Perry senior homes last week.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A mural painted on the side of a small grocery store in the Little Village neighborhood memorializes 13-year-old Adam Toledo on March 15, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Toledo was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer in 2021. Today the Cook County State’s Attorney office announced that no charges would be brought against the officer who shot Toledo nor against an officer who shot and killed 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez just days after Toledo’s death. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Crime
Cop who fatally shot Adam Toledo now facing dismissal
Officer Eric Stillman chased Toledo into an alley in Little Village in March 2021 and fired a single shot into the teen’s chest, a split-second after the teen dropped a handgun and raised his hands.
By Tom Schuba and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Screen_Shot_2022_09_14_at_8.06.08_PM.png
News
Off-duty officer caught in shootout during attempted robbery in Calumet Heights
One person was wounded in the incident. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is conducting a use-of-force investigation.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Naperville North’s Aidan Gray (12) runs the ball against Naperville Central.
High School Football
Aidan Gray showcases his running skills in Naperville North’s win against Naperville Central
Aidan Gray led the Huskies to a dominant 31-3 road win against rival Naperville Central on Thursday.
By Michael O’Brien
 
merlin_109073301.jpg
News
Justice Sonia Sotomayor talks the importance of civic engagement, her career on the bench
In a visit to Chicago, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor discusses her work as a judge and reckoning with increasing polarization in today’s politics.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 