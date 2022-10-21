Big Game Hunting: Bye, Illinois — Purdue is about to break the tie atop the Big Ten West

It’s down to two.

Illinois or Purdue?

The Big Ten West race isn’t even halfway over — and none of the division’s seven teams has been eliminated from contention — but let’s be real. Tied for first at 3-1, the Illini and Boilermakers so far are the only teams that appear to be able to put one foot in front of the other without something catastrophic happening. Between them, they’ve won nine games in a row.

If we can just figure out a way to combine Illinois’ defense with Purdue’s offense, we’ll have a West behemoth that can go take on Ohio State in the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis and feel pretty good about its chances. What, is that against the rules or something?

With Illinois in a bye week, Purdue (+2½) at Wisconsin (2:30 p.m., ESPN) is a chance for the Boilers to get a leg up in the West standings. One problem: They’ve lost 15 straight to the Badgers.

“We’ve had a hard time competing with Wisconsin since I’ve been here,” coach Jeff Brohm acknowledged. “We haven’t beat them in a good, long while in general.”

The last time was 2003, when Joe Tiller was calling the shots, Kyle Orton was running the offense and the Boilers didn’t need lucky bounces to go their way at Camp Randall Stadium because they were the better team.

They’re the better team again in 2022, and it really isn’t all that close. Aidan O’Connell leads the conference with 325 passing yards per game and has weapons in wideout Charlie Jones and tight end Payne Durham whom the Badgers — nothing special defensively, for a change — will struggle to cover. Boiler Up, 34-24.

OTHER WEEK 8 PICKS

No. 14 Syracuse (+13½) at No. 5 Clemson (11 a.m., Ch. 7): This has yet to resemble a great Clemson team — and Syracuse is 6-0 for the first time since 1987 — but it’s Homecoming at Memorial Stadium, where the Tigers have won 37 in a row. The Orange are pluggers, to their credit, but they’ll inevitably come back down to earth and they get taken down a peg here, 35-17.

UNLV (+26½) at Notre Dame (1:30 p.m., Peacock, 780-AM): The Rebels shot out to a 4-1 start, but they’ve been outscored 82-14 by San Jose State and Air Force the last two weeks with quarterback Doug Brumfield sidelined by a concussion. Will Brumfield play? It’ll be a Saturday reveal, but I’m picking based on a “no.” Irish, 38-10.

No. 9 UCLA (+6½) at No. 10 Oregon (2:30 p.m., Fox-32): Wet, chilly conditions are expected, which could keep the scoring down a bit. Which team does it favor? Neither, necessarily; the stats across the board are crazy close. Bruins coach Chip Kelly is 0-3 against his former school, each of the last two losses coming by just a field goal. Ducks by three.

Texas’ Bijan Robinson is the best back out there. Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

No. 20 Texas (-6) at No. 11 Oklahoma State (2:30 p.m., Ch. 7): Cowboys QB Spencer Sanders is all banged up and could be out. Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers is rolling, and running back Bijan Robinson is the best there is. Don’t mind these rankings — Hook ’Em, 34-24.

No. 24 Mississippi State (+21) at No. 4 Alabama (6 p.m., ESPN): Mike Leach’s brand of dinkin’ and dunkin’ has gotten his offenses absolutely nowhere in his first two cracks at Nick Saban and the Tide. Does Saban’s “D” slam the door after getting torched last weekend at Tennessee? Roll Tide, 42-17.

No. 17 Kansas State (+3½) at No. 8 TCU (7 p.m., FS1): The Wildcats don’t have athletes who wow you, but they’re tough and consistent and deservedly in the hunt for a Big 12 title. The Horned Frogs are far more explosive, but their defense can’t expect to get bailed out every time. K-State ekes out the upset.

My favorite favorite: LSU (-1½) vs. No. 7 Ole Miss (2:30 p.m., Ch. 2): LSU has won six straight Magnolia Bowl matchups in Death Valley. Tigers lean into that home-field edge and laissez les bon temps roulet.

My favorite underdog: Northwestern (+14½) at Maryland (2:30 p.m., BTN, 720-AM): I always like the Wildcats better away from sleepy Ryan Field, plus they’re coming off a sorely needed bye week. Terps in a tight one.

Last week: 3-6 straight up, 4-5 vs. the spread.

Season to date: 37-23 straight up, 32-28 vs. the spread.

