Man found fatally shot in parking lot at South Shore apartment
He was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 9:20 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue, police said.
A man was fatally shot Saturday night in South Shore.
The man, who is believed to be in his 40s, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head about 9:20 p.m. at an apartment complex parking lot in the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No arrests were reported.
Man tried to sexually assault USPS letter carrier in Little Village before stealing her mail truck: police
The Latest
A man, 31, was shot to death during a fight with another man about 9:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Marshfield Avenue, police said.
“When I play, I’m not going to try and hold anything back,” LaVine said after a 128-96 defeat. “It felt good to get out there. My first real-time going 100% since last year.”
Two people exited a vehicle about 8:20 p.m. and shot the boy once in the back. The girl was wounded by stray bullets.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
He was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 8:20 p.m. in the 500 block of North Leclaire Avenue, police said.