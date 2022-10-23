Man dies, 3 others injured after car strikes bus stop in Chatham

A man was killed and three others were injured Sunday morning after a car struck a bus stop in Chatham on the South Side.
About 11:20 a.m., the car was going north in the 7900 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when it struck the bus stop, Chicago police said.
A man, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two women, 64 and 23, were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with unspecified injuries, officials said. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.
Another person, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was taken to the same hospital with unspecified injuries, police said. His condition also wasn’t immediately known.
Police placed a person in custody and charges were pending.
