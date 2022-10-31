After attack on Paul Pelosi, all our leaders should speak out against violence

When the horrific attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was reported, many news outlets called for leadership and a response from political parties.My response was: Where are our religious, community and business leaders?

Why didn’t I hear from my church pastor on Sunday morning denouncing violence and asking for understanding and tolerance, while condemning any and all violent responses to any situation, including our political differences?Why didn’t I see a publication or letter in newspapers, on TV, radio and social media, signed by a multitude of leaders the next day, warning us that this path of violence only leads to more suffering, destruction and eventually the loss of our democracy?

I say our democracy, because it is everyone’s democracy who was born here or became a citizen of this free and principled nation.Our country can’t just rely on politicians, some of whom are stoking the anger and accentuating division, to speak the truth as supported by facts. Our country needs our community leaders to speak up to help people maintain calm, be tolerant and respect each other’s rights by doing no harm or pain when we disagree.

Public and repeated responses by community leaders could be vital to reducing the effects of social media and the internet in spreading incendiary misinformation and lies that confuse readers and encourage unlawful, destructive reactions to address perceived grievances.

Whether the victim was Paul Pelosi or any other senior, child or person (or animal), no one has the right to inflict physical, mental, emotional or any other pain or injury on others. Everyone who has any importance or standing must do what they can to help steer us back to the peaceful, lawful path of democracy for all.

G.M. Williamson, western suburbs

Enough of the mud-slinging debates

When the exception becomes the rule, you know there’s a problem. I’ve seen enough mud-slinging debates this year to know they’ve become the rule: Gov. J.B. Pritzker vs. Darren Bailey in Illinois, Val Demings vs. Marco Rubio in Florida, and in Georgia, Herschel Walker vs. Raphael Warnock and Brian Kemp vs. Stacey Abrams.

Reaction is split across party lines, but spite resides with both political parties.

As a child, I remember “liar” being used cautiously. It was almost a swear word. Now, liar is just another insult. Adults, especially public officials, once set a better example.

There’s an online video of pundits and politicians sarcastically and profanely identifying their pronouns. It ends with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz listing his pronouns as “Kiss my ---.” Their message is clear, though they could each use a refresher on the difference between a pronoun and an expletive.

Old-rule debates include Jimmy Carter/Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan/Walter Mondale, John Kerry/George Bush, Jr. and Robert Dole/Bill Clinton. Why has confrontation replaced civility in most debates?

There’s a “Matlock” TV series episode in which the normally folksy lawyer throws a tantrum to win a court case.His grateful client is amazed, but Matlock sheepishly admits that such theatrics get old fast. Our dilution of terms like “liar” is kind of like that. We’ve mastered initial shock value, we just don’t follow up with reason.

Jim Newton, Itasca

