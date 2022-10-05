The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

AP Week 7 Illinois high school football rankings

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.

By  Associated Press
   
Hope Academy’s Jamarcus Lofton (5), Eddie Jenkins Jr. (6) and Judah Mallette (1) hold hands as they take the field for the game against Marquette.

Hope Academy’s Jamarcus Lofton (5), Eddie Jenkins Jr. (6) and Judah Mallette (1) hold hands as they take the field for the game against Marquette.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Loyola (12) (6-0) 129 1

2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (6-0) 118 2

3. York (6-0) 104 4

4. Glenbard West (5-1) 75 3

5. Warren (5-1) 69 5

6. O’Fallon (5-1) 53 T6

7. Maine South (4-2) 41 T6

8. Neuqua Valley (5-1) 37 10

9. Edwardsville (5-1) 22 NR

10. South Elgin (6-0) 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Plainfield North 16, Glenbrook South 13, Bolingbrook 11, Marist 5, Palatine 4.

Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Mount Carmel (13) (6-0) 130 1

2. Hersey (6-0) 112 2

3. Prospect (5-1) 89 3

4. St. Rita (4-2) 81 4

5. St. Charles North (5-1) 68 7

6. Pekin (6-0) 65 5

7. Wheaton North (5-1) 62 6

8. Jacobs (5-1) 33 9

9. Batavia (4-2) 27 10

10. Lake Zurich (5-1) 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Downers Grove North 12, Geneva 11, Hononegah 7, Brother Rice 1.

Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (11) (4-2) 126 1

2. Simeon (2) (6-0) 115 2

3. Lemont (6-0) 105 3

4. Prairie Ridge (5-1) 83 4

5. Crete-Monee (4-2) 73 5

6. Chatham Glenwood (5-1) 58 7

7. Wauconda (6-0) 50 8

8. Belvidere North (6-0) 39 9

9. Notre Dame (4-2) 22 6

10. Normal West (5-1) 18 10

Others receiving votes: Champaign Centennial 10, St. Ignatius 8, Kenwood 6, Benet 2.

Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Kankakee (10) (5-1) 115 2

2. Sycamore (3) (6-0) 114 3

3. Mahomet-Seymour (6-0) 99 4

4. Peoria (6-0) 96 5

5. Morgan Park (6-0) 74 6

6. Morris (5-1) 71 1

7. Highland (5-1) 46 T8

8. Sterling (5-1) 41 10

9. Rockford Boylan (5-1) 19 NR

10. Glenbard South (5-1) 14 7

Others receiving votes: St. Patrick 9, Mount Vernon 6, Providence 5, Nazareth 4, Centralia 2.

Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (8) (6-0) 121 1

(tie) Richmond-Burton (5) (6-0) 121 2

3. St. Francis (6-0) 94 4

4. Joliet Catholic (5-1) 93 3

5. Rochester (5-1) 71 5

6. Stillman Valley (6-0) 70 6

7. Carterville (6-0) 50 8

8. Macomb (6-0) 31 10

9. Genoa-Kingston (5-1) 30 9

10. Wheaton Academy (5-1) 28 7

Others receiving votes: Breese Central 3, Coal City 2, Murphysboro 1.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (7) (5-1) 125 1

2. Reed-Custer (4) (6-0) 123 3

3. Williamsville (2) (6-0) 113 2

4. Princeton (1) (6-0) 105 4

5. Byron (5-1) 75 5

6. Fairbury Prairie Central (6-0) 67 7

7. Mt. Carmel, Ill. (6-0) 61 6

8. Eureka (6-0) 50 8

9. Seneca (6-0) 28 9

10. Tolono Unity (5-1) 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Durand-Pecatonica 7.

Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. St. Teresa (12) (6-0) 129 2

2. Maroa-Forsyth (6-0) 110 3

3. Bismarck-Henning (6-0) 92 4

4. North-Mac (6-0) 91 5

5. Wilmington (1) (5-1) 83 1

6. Rockridge (5-1) 62 6

7. Downs Tri-Valley (5-1) 56 7

8. Carmi White County (6-0) 40 9

9. Johnston City (6-0) 21 10

10. Pana (5-1) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Vandalia 8, Mercer County 5, Knoxville 5, Clifton Central 3, Nashville 1.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (14) (6-0) 140 1

2. Colfax Ridgeview (6-0) 108 2

3. Camp Point Central (6-0) 102 T3

4. Hope Academy (6-0) 99 T3

5. Shelbyville (6-0) 72 6

6. St. Bede (6-0) 71 7

7. Athens (5-1) 56 5

8. Fulton (4-2) 40 T8

9. Greenfield-Northwestern (6-0) 36 T8

10. Ottawa Marquette (5-1) 31 10

Others receiving votes: Tuscola 8, Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield 7.

