Man charged in Rogers Park shooting that left one dead

A man has been charged in a fatal Rogers Park shooting that occurred in May, police said.

Isaias Salas, 20, faces two felony counts of murder and one felony count of armed robbery, Chicago police announced Wednesday. He was arrested in suburban Addison on Tuesday.

Julbert Hernandez, 21, died at a hospital.

Hernandez and another man were sitting in a parked car in the 7400 block of North Wolcott Avenue on May 3 when a gunman fired shots just after midnight, police said at the time.

The other man was wounded, and Hernandez was taken to Evanston’s Saint Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Salas is set to appear in bond court Thursday.

