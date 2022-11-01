Horoscope for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A friend or a member of a group might be critical of you. Don’t take this to heart. And don’t overreact. Instead, focus on banking needs, bills, debt, inheritances and insurance matters because you can accomplish a lot in these areas.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Steer clear of disputes with authority figures — parents, bosses, teachers, VIPs and the police. You might get busted. Someone might rain on your parade. This could be the aftermath of something that happened yesterday or last night. Handle this with skillful means.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Limitations, obstacles and restrictions related to the law, or travel, or dealing with foreign countries, or the media might be a drag today. Instead of helping, others are telling you why you cannot do something. (Bummer.) Fortunately, with Mars still in your sign, you are PowerPoint on steroids!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a poor day to ask for a loan or a mortgage or a favor from someone else because people are a bit grumpy today. They’re not willing to meet you halfway. Instead, they want to hide behind rules and regulations. (This can be discouraging.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Relations with a partner or close friend are definitely discouraging. Someone else might not want to go along with your plans or suggestions. Furthermore, they might create obstacles to whatever it is that you want to do. Patience is your best ally now.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Authority figures, bosses and supervisors at work might be a drag today. They might be critical and obstructive. Don’t let this get you down. Or perhaps, you are discouraged by a health situation? Whatever the case, focus instead on doing something different. Do something lighthearted and fun!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a tough day for romance because people are in a negative frame of mind. Likewise, this is a difficult day dealing with your kids because they might be having a sugar hangover from last night. Make the best of a challenging situation. Focus on finances today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Authority figures at home or within the family might be discouraging today. Don’t let this get you down because this is just a temporary dark cloud on your horizon. Meanwhile, you are empowered because the sun, Mercury and Venus are in your sign. Go with what works.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Negative thinking and worry might be a drag for you today, especially because by nature, you are an optimistic sign. Remember: “Worry is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but gets you nowhere.” Enjoy a little solitude. Pamper yourself. You often feel better outdoors.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Finances and cash flow might be depressing for you today. (Join the club; we number millions. “It’s hard out there without your towel.”) Fortunately, this is a popular time for you and friends will be supportive, especially younger and creative, talented people.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the moon is in your sign lined up with stern Saturn, which can make you feel lonely or isolated from others. Domestic problems might be a drag. Basically, the feeling that you’re cut off from others might be created by yourself! Are you the one building the wall?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today things look worse than they really are, so don’t get carried away with negative thinking. It’s easy to have a conflict between what you think of yourself versus what you think you should be — false expectations. We all do this and it serves us no benefit or real purpose. Give yourself a little treat.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Toni Collette (1972) shares your birthday. You are passionate and intense. You’re also persuasive and convincing. You have strong family values. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of whatever or whomever might be holding you back. Lighten your load to prepare for new beginnings next year.

