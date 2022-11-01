The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Highland Park parade shooting News Metro/State

$5.8 million in donations distributed to Highland Park parade shooting victims, mental health orgs

One-hundred percent of donations collected by the Together Highland Park Unidos committee were distributed to victims, their families and 17 local organizations providing mental health services.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE $5.8 million in donations distributed to Highland Park parade shooting victims, mental health orgs
The Highland Park Community Foundation will provide grants to victims of the July 4 parade massacre and nonprofit organizations helping others who suffered.

The Highland Park Community Foundation provided grants to victims of the July 4 parade massacre and nonprofit organizations helping others who suffered.

Sun-Times/Lynn Sweet

Donations totaling $5.8 million have been distributed to victims of the Highland Park July 4 parade massacre and nonprofit organizations helping others who suffered.

One-hundred percent of the donations were distributed by the Together Highland Park Unidos committee, the group announced Tuesday.

“We are grateful and honored to distribute these gifts of compassion,” said Betsy Brint, chair of the committee, which was organized by the Highland Park Community Foundation.

Nine people received grants each worth $365,000 for death or catastrophic injury claims. Ten people received grants for overnight hospital stays, at $36,000 per night. And 47 people received $19,066 grants for outpatient medical care.

About 10% of the fund, $580,025, was given to 17 nonprofit groups to address mental health needs.

The donations came from across the country, Brint said. The committee plans to release a report detailing the accounting of the grants.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering praised the foundation behind the grants as an “effective administrator.”

“The comprehensive, deliberate and methodical work of the committee ensured that the funds were distributed in a thoughtful and compassionate way that honored the intent of the donors to help victims,” Rotering said in a statement.

Donations were collected through Oct. 7. Victims and the families were allowed to apply for the grants through Sept. 7.

New donations are being collected in a second fund, which will be distributed later to support continuing mental health services.

Donations can be made at https://www.july4fund.org/.

Next Up In Highland Park shooting
Lawyers for accused Highland Park parade shooter ask for more time to review ‘volume’ of evidence
How high-capacity magazines for weapons have become a mass-market item
U.S. Senate forum: Duckworth, Salvi find rare common ground — but it’s in Arlington Heights for Bears stadium
Maxwell Street Klezmer Band — performing as July 4th attack unfolded — returns with joy to Highland Park
Highland Park shooting victim Cooper Roberts returns to school
After Highland Park Fourth of July parade shootings, hundreds of cops from other agencies rushed to help
The Latest
1421988922__1_.JPG
Cubs
Ian Happ wins Gold Glove, joins exclusive club of Cubs outfielders
Happ led NL left fielders with 13 defensive runs saved this season, according to FanGraphs.
By Maddie Lee
 
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison for driving drunk, speeding and hitting two parked cars last year, leaving a 5-year-old girl with a serious brain injury.
NFL
Former Chiefs assistant Britt Reid gets three years in prison
Reid pleaded guilty in September to driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.
By Margaret Stafford | AP
 
Chicago City Hall
City Hall
Lightfoot’s $16.4B budget clears one hurdle, but hits snag over reduced fines
The Finance Committee approved the property tax levy, but must reconvene Wednesday to reconsider the revenue ordinance. As proposed, it would cut some vehicular fines in half to comply with a court decision, but if Ald. Brendan Reilly has his way, those fines will remain at $500.
By Fran Spielman
 
A photo of Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool celebrating a touchdown.
Bears
Bears trade for Steelers WR Chase Claypool, give up 2nd-round pick
Bears general manager Ryan Poles has spent most of his first year on the job unloading players for draft picks, but went for it on Claypool.
By Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley
 
State Sen. Michael Hastings questions a state official during a Senate Appropriations Committee budget hearing in 2015.
Elections
Unsealed divorce filings reveal more allegations of domestic violence and verbal abuse by state Sen. Hastings
The accusations surfaced publicly last week in Will County divorce court files unsealed at the request of WBEZ — over the repeated objections from lawyers for Hastings, a veteran Democratic lawmaker from the southwest suburbs.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ
 