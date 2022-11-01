$5.8 million in donations distributed to Highland Park parade shooting victims, mental health orgs

Donations totaling $5.8 million have been distributed to victims of the Highland Park July 4 parade massacre and nonprofit organizations helping others who suffered.

One-hundred percent of the donations were distributed by the Together Highland Park Unidos committee, the group announced Tuesday.

“We are grateful and honored to distribute these gifts of compassion,” said Betsy Brint, chair of the committee, which was organized by the Highland Park Community Foundation.

Nine people received grants each worth $365,000 for death or catastrophic injury claims. Ten people received grants for overnight hospital stays, at $36,000 per night. And 47 people received $19,066 grants for outpatient medical care.

About 10% of the fund, $580,025, was given to 17 nonprofit groups to address mental health needs.

The donations came from across the country, Brint said. The committee plans to release a report detailing the accounting of the grants.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering praised the foundation behind the grants as an “effective administrator.”

“The comprehensive, deliberate and methodical work of the committee ensured that the funds were distributed in a thoughtful and compassionate way that honored the intent of the donors to help victims,” Rotering said in a statement.

Donations were collected through Oct. 7. Victims and the families were allowed to apply for the grants through Sept. 7.

New donations are being collected in a second fund, which will be distributed later to support continuing mental health services.

Donations can be made at https://www.july4fund.org/.

