Biden may visit Chicago to rally Democrats ahead of Tuesday vote

President Joe Biden, stumping for Democrats ahead of Tuesday’s midterm balloting, may stop in Chicago — likely Friday — to lead a get-out-the vote rally for Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the rest of the Democratic ticket in Illinois.

A source said White House advance personnel and members of the Secret Service were on the ground in Chicago preparing for a possible presidential visit.

Biden was in Florida on Tuesday campaigning for Democratic governor candidate Charlie Crist and Rep. Val Demings, D-Fl., who is running for the Senate.

At a reception for Crist, Biden said of the upcoming vote, “This is a genuine inflection point in American history.How we decide the next four years is going to determine what this country looks like 40 years from now.”

On Thursday, Biden travels to Albuquerque, New Mexico. And on election eve Biden goes to Columbia, Maryland, for a Democratic National Committee get-out-the-vote rally.

WHITE HOUSE STATEMENT ON LATEST CHICAGO, U.S. GUN VIOLENCE

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, noting recent gun violence in Chicago and other cities, said in a statement: “Over the last day and a half, more families across our country have been scarred by the devastating impacts of gun violence in America,including reports of a shooter today targeting two law enforcement officers from a rooftop in Newark, New Jersey.

“Last night in Houston, award-winning recording artistKirshnick KhariBall, also known as Takeoff, lost his life at 28 years old, and two others were injured. In Chicago, 14 were injured by gunfire — including three children — and one injured by a vehicle as she tried to flee last night. In Kansas City, six were injured and a teenager was killed at a Halloween party. These are only the shootings that made national headlines. In other cases, we may not know the names of the victims, but we equally mourn with their families and communities. Our deepest condolences are with the families of each and every one of the victims.

“Enough is enough. Gun violence in this country is an epidemic that will not end with thoughts and prayers alone. President Biden will continue to do everything in his power to reduce gun violence, including by calling on Congress to increase community violence intervention funding, ensure universal background checks, and send legislation to his desk banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. It’s past time we turn our pain into purpose,” the statement said.