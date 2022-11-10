Horoscope for Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be careful about being too generous with shared property or general funding because someone in authority might criticize you. Therefore, tread carefully and be aware of everything you’re doing. For some, an intimate relationship might draw disapproval from elders.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Although you might feel sympathetic dealing with a partner or close friend today; , an authority figure might challenge your ideas or decisions. They might disapprove of what you are doing or they might make demands on you? This will limit your freedom of choice.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will encounter some challenges at work. You might even encounter challenges related to your health or something to do with a pet. Although you want to be helpful to others, your hands are tied. Authority figures will restrict you or use rules and regulations to stop you from doing something.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

When talking to others, you want to get down to the nitty gritty truth of something. Nothing superficial, puleeze! Meanwhile, romance is tender and sweet; nevertheless, difficulties or financial restrictions might get in the way. Maybe your ATM machine is down?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You will enjoy redecorating or doing something to make your home more attractive. In particular, you will also feel sympathetic to family members. Nevertheless, partners and close friends might be critical or difficult to deal with. Oh well, you win some, you lose some.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will feel sympathetic dealing with a friend or perhaps even a group. You might want to help a third party or do charitable work. Nevertheless, some difficulties might arise that create worries for you. Someone might tell you why you can’t do something, which creates a bit of a juggling game for you today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are high visibility, which means people notice you. Specifically, people know personal details about your private life. (Like, what’s with that?) Children might be an increased responsibility. Meanwhile, you want to buy something beautiful and luxurious.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You feel warm and tender-hearted to someone today. If you can help them, you certainly will. However, responsibilities at home or within the family, or restrictions, perhaps dealing with a parent might hold you back. Nevertheless, you’re eager to do something different today!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be stuck in worry mode today, which is not a good thing for your sign. More than any other sign, you thrive on optimism and physical activity. In fact, these things are like survival issues for you. You have to believe that something better is waiting around the next bend in the road.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Although you feel sympathetic to a friend or a group today, you might find that financial restrictions will limit your ability to help someone or participate in a joint effort. Nevertheless, do what you can. Be accommodating because the moon is opposite your sign. Cooperation is necessary.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Do your best to be realistic with financial matters today. Feelings of altruism or even a personal indulgence might make you want to spend more money than you have. Quite likely, an authority figure will remind you of your duties and obligations. (Another get-rich-slow scheme.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Pie-in-the-sky ideas appeal to you today because you want to escape somewhere and have adventure! If you’re lucky, you’ll be able to do this. However, something going on beyond the scenes might restrict you or throw cold water on your plans. Nevertheless, socialize and have fun today!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Taron Egerton (1989) shares your birthday. You are knowledgable of yourself personally, and the world around you. Because of this, you are practical and competent. You are also talented, energetic and enthusiastic. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of anyone or anything that is holding you back.

