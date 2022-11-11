Picture Chicago: Photography from a busy week of midterm elections
Democrats command several wins throughout Illinois and U.S. Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia enters the crowded race for mayor.
The Latest
Growing up in Chicago sparked the artist’s interest in the ‘differences between people and the commonalities between one another.’
On Netflix, Elvis Mitchell demonstrates the importance of Blaxploitation and how the innovations of Black films influenced the movies made for white culture.
A look at this weekend’s best state playoff games.
“All Chicagoans deserve a mayor who will wake up every day with the energy to make Chicago the best place to live, work and raise a family,” Tunney said in explaining his decision.
Police said they found no evidence the 18-year-old was planning to shoot anyone.