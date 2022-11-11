The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 11, 2022
NOV8ELECTION_27.JPG

Bryan Bowlsbey, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth’s husband, holds their children as U.S. Sen. Duckworth speaks during an Election Day watch party for the U.S. Sen. at the Adler Planetarium, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Photography Chicago

Picture Chicago: Photography from a busy week of midterm elections

Democrats command several wins throughout Illinois and U.S. Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia enters the crowded race for mayor.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Democrat incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at an election night rally at the Marriott Marquis Chicago after beating Republican candidate Darren Bailey in the Illinois gubernatorial election, Tuesday night, Nov. 8.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth celebrates with her family during an election night watch party at the Adler Planetarium, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Duckworth coasted to a second term, fending off a challenge from Republican Kathy Salvi to extend her historic Senate career another six years.&nbsp;

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Alexi Giannoulias give supporters handshakes after giving his victory speech for Illinois Secretary of State during his election night party at the the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, Tuesday night, Nov. 8.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Senator Dick Durbin has lunch to celebrate Election Day at Manny’s Deli. Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Robin Best of Vandalia, Ill., holds up her phone displaying a report from Fox 2 News that Democrat J.B. Pritzker was reelected as governor of Illinois at a Darren Bailey watch party Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Owen Ziliak/For the Sun-Times

Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey answers questions from the media during a GOP rally at Daley Plaza in the Loop, Sunday, Nov. 6, two days before the midterm elections.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A resident votes in the midterm elections at Stowe Elementary School in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Dozens of people wait in line inside the Bucktown-Wicker Park Library to cast their ballot on the last day of early voting, Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

U.S. House Democratic 1st Congressional District candidate Jonathan Jackson and his father, Rev. Jesse Jackson (right), wait to early vote in the midterm election at the Dr. Martin Luther King Center Service Center on the South Side, Monday, Nov. 7.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool #10 attempts to catch a pass during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field, Sunday, Nov. 6.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Renee Patten, 33, co-chair of the Edgewater Environmental Coalition, smashes pumpkins during a composting event on a parking lot at 6040 N. Clark St. in Edgewater, Saturday, Nov. 5.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Flanked by supporters, U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (D-Ill.) announces his candidacy for mayor of Chicago during a news conference at Navy Pier, Thursday, Nov. 10.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Jim Durkin current Illinois House Republican Leader sits at his desk speaking to one of his staffers in his office in the Loop, Thursday evening, Nov. 10.

Outgoing Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, who announced he would be stepping down, sits at his desk speaking to one of his staffers in his office in the Loop, Thursday evening, Nov. 10.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Jane’s Addiction performs ahead of the Smashing Pumpkins at United Center, Saturday evening, Nov. 5.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago police work the scene where three people were shot at a McDonalds on&nbsp;West 95th Street and South Lafayette Avenue in the Longwood Manor neighborhood, Thursday evening, Nov. 10.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields #1 runs the ball during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field, Sunday, Nov. 6.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul waits for the ball during an Election Day pickup game with colleagues and friends at the ComEd Recreation Center at 1434 S. Loomis St on the Near West Side, Tuesday, Nov, 8.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Dan Cesario, 34, votes in the midterm elections while his daughters Emilia, 5, and Siena, 3, pretend to vote and his wife Alex Cesario, 34, carries their 1-year-old daughter Ada at Stowe Elementary School in Humboldt Park, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Audree Hall, who said she had to stop treatment for skin cancer because of expensive health insurance premiums, hugs President Joe Biden at Jones Elementary School in Joliet, Saturday, Nov. 5. Biden spoke about lowering the price of prescription drugs and protecting Medicare and Social Security.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Mayor Lori Lightfoot listens as aldermen discuss the city’s $16.4 billion 2023 budget during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Monday, Nov. 7.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Vice President Kamala Harris walks out onto the stage during a rally at the XS Tennis and Education Foundation at 5336 S State St. Washington Park, Sunday, Nov. 6.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza with her son, David, voting at Saint Mary Romanian Orthodox Church Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Rep. Sean Casten, Democratic candidate for the Illinois 6th district in the U.S. House of Representatives, speaks to supporters during an election watch party at the Chicagoland Laborer’s District Council in Burr Ridge, Ill., on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Trent Sprague/For the Sun-Times

