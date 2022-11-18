The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Marijuana News Politics

Old Rainforest Cafe site in River North gets OK from Chicago zoning board for weed dispensary

The ruling followed a four-hour hearing in which a nearby resident’s plea to dismiss the proposal was denied.

By  Kade Heather
   
SHARE Old Rainforest Cafe site in River North gets OK from Chicago zoning board for weed dispensary
Palatine-based PTS has teamed with a social equity firm in a bid to open a cannabis dispensary at the site of the old Rainforest Cafe, 605 N. Clark St.

Palatine-based PTS has teamed with a social equity firm in a bid to open a cannabis dispensary at the site of the old Rainforest Cafe, 605 N. Clark St.

Brian Rich / Sun-Times

Plans for a cannabis dispensary at the former Rainforest Cafe in River North got a green light from the Chicago Zoning Board of Appeals early Saturday.

The board heard the case for four hours, then voted 3-1 in favor of the application after reconvening around 12:45 a.m. Saturday following a closed session.

Robert Brown, a neighborhood resident, had asked the board to reject the dispensary’s application, questioning Progressive Treatment Solutions’ role in its partnership with BioPharm to take over the former restaurant site at 605 N. Clark St.

Brown questioned the partners’ eligibility under state law as a social equity firm — the qualifying factor allowing the companies to open a Consume brand dispensary in River North, an area that’s already packed with weed shops.

Illinois law bars dispensaries from opening within 1,500 feet of an existing weed shop except in the case of ownership by a social equity applicant, a legislative effort to increase minority ownership in the booming industry. Four dispensaries are now operating within 1,500 feet of the proposed shop, and PTS, which initially proposed the plan on its own, without partners, didn’t qualify as a social equity firm.

An artist’s rendering of a proposed cannabis dispensary at the site of the old Rainforest Cafe, 605 N. Clark St.

An artist’s rendering of a proposed cannabis dispensary at the site of the old Rainforest Cafe, 605 N. Clark St.

Chicago Zoning Board of Appeals

The company eventually teamed up with BioPharm, a social equity firm that was awarded a conditional license in a state-run lottery. BioPharm qualifies as a social equity firm because chief operating officer Kevin Munroe’s father, Michael Munroe, who did not attend Friday’s meeting, had a misdemeanor marijuana conviction in the 1970s.

Brown argued that it would set an “incredibly dangerous precedent” for non-social equity applicants to “try and find loopholes in the state and city rules to qualify them as social equity licensees.”

Mara Georges, the former top City Hall lawyer who is representing both cannabis companies, pointed to an Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation advisory notice earlier this year that said social equity applicants can have a conditional management agreement with a non-social equity applicant.

Three other people who live near the Rainforest Cafe site also objected to the proposal largely on the grounds that there are “too many” dispensaries already in River North and also expressing concerns about crime in the affluent neighborhood.

Terry Peterson, the chief executive officer of PTS, said $7 million to $10 million will be put into renovations of the building and that the dispensary will have 36 full-time employees and 19 part-timers, plus four security guards, including having one present around the clock.

Next Up In Cannabis
David and Goliath battle brewing over clouted company’s bid to set up a weed shop inside old Rainforest Cafe
Smoking marijuana might be more harmful to your lungs than tobacco, study suggests
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to gain stake in cannabis trade
Would-be minority pot entrepreneurs say state rules are scaring off investors
President Joe Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana
Pot twist: Cannabis firm says federal judge can’t order it pay nearly $1M in back rent because its business isn’t legal under federal law
The Latest
Zach LaVine
Bulls
The Bulls’ Zach LaVine finding out max deal comes with max expectations
After a late-game benching in the Friday loss to Orlando, LaVine expressed his disappointment in his coach’s decision. But there’s a bigger picture here, and if the Bulls want to get out of mediocrity in the life of this LaVine contract, someone needs to start answering some hard questions.
By Joe Cowley
 
A boat floats on Lake Michigan near Montrose Beach while the Chicago skyline is seen.
Letters to the Editor
Illinois can make an impact on climate change and drive global action
Promises made as part of the Paris Agreement have already touched down across the Prairie State in a positive way and built momentum that we cannot afford to lose.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Chicago Bulls v Boston Celtics
Bulls
Polling Place: What’s really wrong with the Bulls? (Then again, what isn’t?)
Whatever it is, this group clearly doesn’t bring it every night.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Mort Olshan was the founder of The Gold Sheet, which delivers analysis on NFL and college football games.
Sports Saturday
Gold Sheet remains the gold standard
Rick Allec, CEO of WagerTalk Media, keeping iconic newsletter, which caters to bettors, alive through website.
By Rob Miech
 
White Sox ace Dylan Cease. (AP)
Sports
White Sox ace Dylan Cease has come of age
American League Cy Young runnerup to Justin Verlander “is still evolving, even with the year he had,” pitching coach Ethan Katz said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 