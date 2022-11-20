The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 28, 2022
Try mulled apple cider this holiday season

The food-focused holiday is all about turkey, stuffing and pies but we can’t forget about drink options.

By  USA TODAY
   
Morgan Hines, USA TODAY
Mulled apple cider is a great beverage to serve on Thanksgiving Day (and throughout the cold winter months).

stock.adobe.com

What sounds better on a cold day than mulled apple cider?

This hot beverage is sure to please this holiday season (and all winter long) and can be made non-alcoholic or you can add your favorite spirit to add a little kick (we recommend bourbon for this one). And, it’s fairly simple to make, it only requires seven ingredients and around 30 minutes to make.

Amazon Fresh shared the recipe with USA Today.

Mulled Apple Cider

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4 cups of Aplenty mulled honey crisp apple cider (or an apple cider of your choosing)
  • 2 sticks of Happy Belly whole cinnamon sticks (or cinnamon sticks of your choosing)
  • 10 whole pods of Happy Belly ground cardamom (or ground cardamom of your choosing)
  • 1 dash of Happy Belly ground all spice (or ground all spice of your choosing)
  • To taste, Happy Belly whole cloves (or whole cloves of your choosing)
  • 1 piece of fresh ginger
  • 1 sliced lemon

DIRECTIONS:

1. Add apple cider and cinnamon sticks to a medium-sized pot.

2. Add clove-studded sliced lemon, whole cardamom pods, ground allspice, and sliced fresh ginger.

3. Bring to a boil, cover, and simmer for 20-30 minutes.

4. Turn off the heat, ladle into a mug, (add your favorite holiday spirit, if desired), and enjoy!

Read more at usatoday.com

