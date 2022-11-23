Horoscope for Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from noon to 2:30 p.m. Chicago time. The new moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today’s new moon is the perfect chance to set intentions about expanding your world or improving your job through further training, education or travel. When he was 87, Michelangelo said, “I’m still learning.”

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are the financial wizard of the zodiac. Today is the only new moon all year that offers you the chance to set intentions about how to best deal with shared property, inheritances and anything that you own jointly with someone. Write down some ideas.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The only new moon all year opposite your sign is taking place, which means this is perhaps the best day of the year to think about what you can do to improve your closest relationships. There is always something. Ideas?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today the new moon is in your sign. This is the only time all year this will occur, and it is an opportunity for you. Every new moon is a chance to make resolutions and set new intentions. Think about how you can improve your relations with others. Take a look in the mirror and think about how you can improve your image.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

We are gregarious creatures. We need friends and people to talk to. We need to see others and we need to be seen. Today’s new moon is the perfect day to think about what you can do to improve your friendships and interactions with groups. If you want more friends, be friendly!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Everyone cares about the reputation and the impression that they create on their audience. Without exception. Today’s new moon is your chance to think about your public reputation and your style of relating to authority figures — parents, bosses, teachers and even the police. Is there room for improvement?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is the perfect day to decide how you can improve your life through learning, reading, studying, taking courses or travel. In other words, what can you do to enrich your life and expand your world. Any ideas?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Life is easier if you feel financially secure. Today’s new moon is in one of your Money Houses. Make plans to reduce your debt or consolidate financial arrangements about shared property and inheritances so that you feel more reassured and confident.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The new moon is directly opposite your sign, which is the best opportunity for you all year to think about how you can improve your partnerships and closest friendships. Think about what kind of friend you are to others. How can you be a better friend and a better partner?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an excellent day to set intentions. In particular, what resolutions would you make that will help you to improve your job or how you do your job? What resolutions might you make to improve your health? Think about this.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

We are a goal-oriented society. However, it’s important to play and enjoy the arts. Today’s new moon is the perfect time to ask yourself if you have a good balance between work and play. Do you take time to have fun with others, especially children? Do you value your creative talents?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress, singer, songwriter Miley Cyrus (1992) shares your birthday. You are an idealist. You are creative high spirited and freethinking. You seek adventure and try to avoid a routine. Simplicity is the key to this year for you. Focus on your health or physical exercise and methods to stay grounded. Work hard for what you want.

