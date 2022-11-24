Man fatally shot in Chatham

A man was fatally shot in a car Thursday night in Chatham on the South Side.
The man, 25, was in the 8000 block of South Vernon Avenue when someone shot him in the head just before 8 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
How as a nation did we get to the point where only the most severe mass shootings get widespread attention?
“It’s just nice to be here post-Covid,” said one parade goer.
As someone who peacefully rode Chicago’s public transit for 30 years, today’s CTA violence shocks me
As a South Sider, I rode the Red Line to and from downtown, and I never once saw an act of violence in the train cars or on the platforms.
The Racine station on the Green Line closed in 1994 when the rest of the line was renovated. Now, some residents are trying to get a referendum on the ballot to measure public support for bringing it back.
The sit-down meal for 700 was the first the Salvation Army has offered in-house since the start of the pandemic. Another 2,300 to-go meals, prepared by Levy Restaurants, were also distributed.