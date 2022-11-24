The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 24, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man fatally shot in Chatham

The man was in a car in the 8000 block of South Vernon Avenue when he was shot, police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot in a car Thursday night in Chatham on the South Side.

The man, 25, was in the 8000 block of South Vernon Avenue when someone shot him in the head just before 8 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

The Latest
Supporters of Club Q stand beneath a 25-foot historic pride flag displayed on the exterior of city hall to mark the weekend mass shooting at a gay nightclub Wednesday in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Editorials
Americans die as too many officials shrug off gun violence
How as a nation did we get to the point where only the most severe mass shootings get widespread attention?
By CST Editorial Board
 
Heights High School from Houston students wave to the crowd on State Street during Thursday’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade in the Loop, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
News
Thanksgiving parade, in all its normality, delights thousands in Loop
“It’s just nice to be here post-Covid,” said one parade goer.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Chicago police investigate in the first block of East Washington Avenue in the Loop, where a CTA bus driver was physically attacked and then shot in Sept. 2021.
Letters to the Editor
As someone who peacefully rode Chicago’s public transit for 30 years, today’s CTA violence shocks me
As a South Sider, I rode the Red Line to and from downtown, and I never once saw an act of violence in the train cars or on the platforms.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Reopening the long-shuttered Racine station on the CTA’s Green Line is an expensive proposition, according to the transit agency — requiring, among other things, an entirely new platform.
Englewood
Decades after Racine Green Line station closed, Englewood activists renew push to reopen it
The Racine station on the Green Line closed in 1994 when the rest of the line was renovated. Now, some residents are trying to get a referendum on the ballot to measure public support for bringing it back.
By Mariah Rush
 
merlin_109873596.jpg
Chicago
‘Feeling very grateful’: Hundreds gather to share Thanksgiving dinner at Salvation Army
The sit-down meal for 700 was the first the Salvation Army has offered in-house since the start of the pandemic. Another 2,300 to-go meals, prepared by Levy Restaurants, were also distributed.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 