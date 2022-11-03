Horoscope for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a pleasant, peace-loving day! Even though you will very likely choose to keep a low profile, you will feel warm-hearted to others, as well as yourself. Respect some money-making ideas you might have that can boost your income. Ka-ching!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a wonderful day to enjoy the company of others, be they good friends or members of groups and organizations. Relations with partners and close friends are also positive. Expect to meet someone new who is different. They might excite you or make you feel younger?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

“You look mahvelous, dahling!” Today you make a wonderful impression on everyone, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. Because of this, it could be a good day to ask for a raise. Certainly, relations with coworkers will be excellent. In fact, a work-related romance might blossom.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a wonderful day to travel or to make travel plans. Likewise, it’s a great day to explore opportunities in publishing, the media, and anything to do with higher education or matters related to the law or medicine. All of these areas will favor you today! Great day to schmooze!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a warm, happy day for you, particularly for relating to family members. It’s also a marvelous day to entertain at home, as well as to explore redecorating ideas and ways to improve the appearance of where you live. Money or support from others might help you do this.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Relations with partners and close friends are smooth and happy today! In fact, you are eager to see new places and meet new faces. A short trip, especially for pleasure, will delight. This is a great day to learn gossip, or on the more serious side, to study.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an excellent day for business and commerce because you have money-making ideas; furthermore, you can attract money to you today. Something unexpected regarding a budget or equipment related to your job or the resources of someone else could surprise you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a wonderful day for you because the sun, Mercury and Venus in your sign are dancing beautifully with the moon, which makes you want to socialize with others as well as entertain. Get out and enjoy yourself! It can be modest; it can be extravagant. Do something!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be happy to stay at home and cocoon in a pleasant way. You want to be low profile, simply because it feels better. Nevertheless, this is still a feel-good day for you. Note: A surprise might occur at home. Get dressed. Stock the fridge.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

An unexpected short trip will delight you today because you feel friendly and eager to talk to others, especially younger people who are talented and creative. News that is surprising might occur. Your daily plans might suddenly change at the last moment.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You make a great impression on others, which is good to know in case you have to do something to advance your cause. Meanwhile, keep an eye on your money and possessions today because something unexpected could occur. You might find money; you might lose money.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a fabulous day because the moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with the sun, Mercury and fair Venus. This makes you friendly and charming with everyone. In particular, you will enjoy travel and a chance to talk to people from other countries and different backgrounds. Learn something new!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Antonia Thomas (1986) shares your birthday. You have a strong character. You speak your mind and state your opinions. You are hard-working and dedicated to your craft. This is a slower-paced year, in part, because you have a stronger focus on partnerships and relationships. Take time for yourself to discover what brings you happiness.

